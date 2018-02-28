Mote Marine Laboratory throws tea party for women in science

A tea party was held to honor women in the sciences Feb. 28 at Lakewood Ranch Golf & Country Club.

Mote Marine Laboratory's Tea for the Sea party brought women in science and supporters together for scones, tea, finger sandwiches, desserts, key note speeches and door prizes. The keynote speakers were Dr. Emily Hall, Mote scientist and program manager of ocean acidification, and Sarah Fangman, superintendent of Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.