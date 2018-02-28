 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Lisa Kinsella, Ari Nissanka and Nathalie Mould

Mote Marine Laboratory throws tea party for women in science

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 |

Lisa Kinsella, Ari Nissanka and Nathalie Mould

Buy this Photo
Besty Pennewill, Mary Uihlein and Marlo Turner

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 |

Besty Pennewill, Mary Uihlein and Marlo Turner

Buy this Photo
The third raffle item was this Rodan and Fields Skincare Package.

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 |

The third raffle item was this Rodan and Fields Skincare Package.

Buy this Photo
Tea for the Sea was held at Lakewood Ranch Golf & Country Club.

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 |

Tea for the Sea was held at Lakewood Ranch Golf & Country Club.

Buy this Photo
Marshall Fernandez, Rosemary Mahoney, Jennifer Miska and Sharon Crosby

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 |

Marshall Fernandez, Rosemary Mahoney, Jennifer Miska and Sharon Crosby

Buy this Photo
Tracy Sherwood, Carol Schoft and Nicole Rhody

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 |

Tracy Sherwood, Carol Schoft and Nicole Rhody

Buy this Photo
Kim Bassos-Hull and Gretchen Lovewell

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 |

Kim Bassos-Hull and Gretchen Lovewell

Buy this Photo
Jeannie Spalding, Mary Scharf and Donna Pickard

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 |

Jeannie Spalding, Mary Scharf and Donna Pickard

Buy this Photo
Gwen Watson and Shelley Watson

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 |

Gwen Watson and Shelley Watson

Buy this Photo
Joanne Powers, Chrissy Fornier and Judy Aleman

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 |

Joanne Powers, Chrissy Fornier and Judy Aleman

Buy this Photo
Kerry Looney and Eleana Hall

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 |

Kerry Looney and Eleana Hall

Buy this Photo
Dr. Emily Hall, Jenn Offerness and Fran LaCivita

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 |

Dr. Emily Hall, Jenn Offerness and Fran LaCivita

Buy this Photo
Toulla Swick and Marina Schidt

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 |

Toulla Swick and Marina Schidt

Buy this Photo
Eileen Rosenzweig, Heather Perkins and Katherine Smith

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 |

Eileen Rosenzweig, Heather Perkins and Katherine Smith

Buy this Photo
Murray Devine, Deborah Breslof and Sue Lynn

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 |

Murray Devine, Deborah Breslof and Sue Lynn

Buy this Photo
Lydia Landa, Sarah Fangman, Karol Foss and Kay Aidlin

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 |

Lydia Landa, Sarah Fangman, Karol Foss and Kay Aidlin

Buy this Photo
Multiple varieties of tea were available, along with muffins and scones.

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 |

Multiple varieties of tea were available, along with muffins and scones.

Buy this Photo
The centerpieces were available after the event for a $30 minimum donation.

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 |

The centerpieces were available after the event for a $30 minimum donation.

Buy this Photo
Gabrielle Hattman, Katherine Eaton, Lauren Uslin, Kari Imhot, Camila Vallejo, Erinn Miller and Constance Sartor

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 |

Gabrielle Hattman, Katherine Eaton, Lauren Uslin, Kari Imhot, Camila Vallejo, Erinn Miller and Constance Sartor

Buy this Photo
Lauren Hughey and Cathy Kaplinski

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 |

Lauren Hughey and Cathy Kaplinski

Buy this Photo
Michelle Walborn-Jones, Ann Walborn and Andrea Walborn-Haynie

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 |

Michelle Walborn-Jones, Ann Walborn and Andrea Walborn-Haynie

Buy this Photo
Elizabeth Rabbitt Stephen, Mote President and CEO Michael Crosby and Judy Cahn

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 |

Elizabeth Rabbitt Stephen, Mote President and CEO Michael Crosby and Judy Cahn

Buy this Photo
Over half of Mote's scientists are women, according to Michael Crosby.

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 |

Over half of Mote's scientists are women, according to Michael Crosby.

Buy this Photo
President and CEO Michael Crosby talks about the importance of women scientists at Mote.

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 |

President and CEO Michael Crosby talks about the importance of women scientists at Mote.

Buy this Photo
Dr. Emily Hall talks about how she found her way to becoming a scientist at Mote.

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 |

Dr. Emily Hall talks about how she found her way to becoming a scientist at Mote.

Buy this Photo
Many different desserts were neatly arranged on the trays.

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 |

Many different desserts were neatly arranged on the trays.

Buy this Photo
Sarah Fangman points to a photo of herself on a family vacation, saying that's when she knew she wanted to be a marine biologist.

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 |

Sarah Fangman points to a photo of herself on a family vacation, saying that's when she knew she wanted to be a marine biologist.

Buy this Photo
Share
Tea for the Sea was hosted Feb. 28 at the Lakewood Ranch Golf & Country Club.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

A tea party was held to honor women in the sciences Feb. 28 at Lakewood Ranch Golf & Country Club. 

Mote Marine Laboratory's Tea for the Sea party brought women in science and supporters together for scones, tea, finger sandwiches, desserts, key note speeches and door prizes. The keynote speakers were Dr. Emily Hall, Mote scientist and program manager of ocean acidification, and Sarah Fangman, superintendent of Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.

 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

Related Stories

Advertisement