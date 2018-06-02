Families play and learn for World Oceans Day

Children and their families visited Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium June 2 in honor of World Oceans Day.

Through plenty of interactive fun, attendees learned about the ocean and the effects humans have on the oceanic environment. Kids were able to pet the stingrays and starfish, look through microscopes and talk to Mote volunteers and interns about oceans and the animals that inhabit them.

There was also photo opportunities with Gilly the shark, a scuba diver, face painting and live entertainment.