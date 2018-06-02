 Skip to main content
Henrik Bonasera gets his face painted.

Families play and learn for World Oceans Day

Saturday, Jun. 2, 2018 |

Luke Cordes reaches out into the pool.

Saturday, Jun. 2, 2018 |

Guests viewed the sharks and other fish from above.

Saturday, Jun. 2, 2018 |

A scuba diver swam in a tank for photo opportunities.

Saturday, Jun. 2, 2018 |

Linh, Eloise, Alex and Gwenyth Chau

Saturday, Jun. 2, 2018 |

The Garbage Men entertained guests with live music.

Saturday, Jun. 2, 2018 |

Jacob Hockett tries out the virtual reality glasses.

Saturday, Jun. 2, 2018 |

Mark and Andrew Naughton rinse their shark teeth.

Saturday, Jun. 2, 2018 |

A stingray swims around the pool.

Saturday, Jun. 2, 2018 |

Mike Schuster reaches out to touch a stingray.

Saturday, Jun. 2, 2018 |

Gabby Stokes smiles for a photo in the hurricane simulator.

Saturday, Jun. 2, 2018 |

Zachary Reiner, Avery Holoubeck and Alissa Holoubeck pet the sea urchins, star fish and other creatures in the pool.

Saturday, Jun. 2, 2018 |

Charlie Fromer and Mason Grim press their faces against the glass to look at the fish.

Saturday, Jun. 2, 2018 |

Gilly the shark walked around for photo opportunities with the guests.

Saturday, Jun. 2, 2018 |

Topher Bauer successfully matched up the sharks body parts.

Saturday, Jun. 2, 2018 |

Dylan Sato pours cherry syrup on his Kona ice.

Saturday, Jun. 2, 2018 |

Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium hosted World Oceans Day Family Festival June 2.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Children and their families visited Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium June 2 in honor of World Oceans Day. 

Through plenty of interactive fun, attendees learned about the ocean and the effects humans have on the oceanic environment. Kids were able to pet the stingrays and starfish, look through microscopes and talk to Mote volunteers and interns about oceans and the animals that inhabit them. 

There was also photo opportunities with Gilly the shark, a scuba diver, face painting and live entertainment. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

