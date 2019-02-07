Ladies in science celebrate with tea party

Ladies in bright dresses and fascinators got together for sea Feb. 6 at the Lakewood Ranch Golf & Country Club.

Tea for the Sea is hosted each year by Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium to recognize, celebrate and honor women in the sciences. Those in attendance were philanthropists, supporters of Mote and women scientists at the laboratory and aquarium.

This year's keynote speakers included Assistant VP for Education at Mote Aly Busse and author and entrepreneur Karen Osborne. The afternoon also recognized the new Mote Director of Development, Andria Piekarz.