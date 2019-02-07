 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Speakers Aly Busse and Karen Osborne

Ladies in science celebrate with tea party

Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 |

Speakers Aly Busse and Karen Osborne

Buy this Photo
Tea for the Sea is hosted each year at the Lakewood Ranch Golf & Country Club.

Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 |

Tea for the Sea is hosted each year at the Lakewood Ranch Golf & Country Club.

Buy this Photo
The centerpieces were floral decorated tea kettles.

Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 |

The centerpieces were floral decorated tea kettles.

Buy this Photo
Guests enjoyed tea before the program started.

Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 |

Guests enjoyed tea before the program started.

Buy this Photo
Many kinds of tea were offered.

Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 |

Many kinds of tea were offered.

Buy this Photo
Each guest received a gift bag on their chair.

Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 |

Each guest received a gift bag on their chair.

Buy this Photo
Lauren Uslin, Kari Imhof and Katie Eaton

Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 |

Lauren Uslin, Kari Imhof and Katie Eaton

Buy this Photo
Madison Larkin and Cathy Walsh

Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 |

Madison Larkin and Cathy Walsh

Buy this Photo
The decor was colorful and bright.

Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 |

The decor was colorful and bright.

Buy this Photo
Dena Smith and Lilia Pivetta

Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 |

Dena Smith and Lilia Pivetta

Buy this Photo
Jenn Otterness and Erica Aultman

Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 |

Jenn Otterness and Erica Aultman

Buy this Photo
Lynn Marconi, Susan Brennan and Kate Knepper

Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 |

Lynn Marconi, Susan Brennan and Kate Knepper

Buy this Photo
Sharon Prizant and Kristin Griese

Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 |

Sharon Prizant and Kristin Griese

Buy this Photo
Alissa Gore and Autumn McConnell

Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 |

Alissa Gore and Autumn McConnell

Buy this Photo
Karen Osborne signed copies of her book after the program.

Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 |

Karen Osborne signed copies of her book after the program.

Buy this Photo
Hazel Pankhurst, Peggy Stitzenberg and Linda Kessler

Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 |

Hazel Pankhurst, Peggy Stitzenberg and Linda Kessler

Buy this Photo
Kevan Main and Ari Nissanka

Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 |

Kevan Main and Ari Nissanka

Buy this Photo
Michael P. Crosby with the Mote scientists.

Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 |

Michael P. Crosby with the Mote scientists.

Buy this Photo
Roxie Jerde, Michael P. Crosby and Andria Piekarz

Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 |

Roxie Jerde, Michael P. Crosby and Andria Piekarz

Buy this Photo
Donna Pickard, LeighAnn Gallucci and Jeannie Spalding

Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 |

Donna Pickard, LeighAnn Gallucci and Jeannie Spalding

Buy this Photo
Kelly Scammon and Kailey Bissell

Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 |

Kelly Scammon and Kailey Bissell

Buy this Photo
Lynne Byrd and Gretchen Lovewell

Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 |

Lynne Byrd and Gretchen Lovewell

Buy this Photo
Share
Tea for the Sea was held Feb. 6 at Lakewood Ranch Golf & Country Club.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Ladies in bright dresses and fascinators got together for sea Feb. 6 at the Lakewood Ranch Golf & Country Club.

Tea for the Sea is hosted each year by Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium to recognize, celebrate and honor women in the sciences. Those in attendance were philanthropists, supporters of Mote and women scientists at the laboratory and aquarium.

This year's keynote speakers included Assistant VP for Education at Mote Aly Busse and author and entrepreneur Karen Osborne. The afternoon also recognized the new Mote Director of Development, Andria Piekarz.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

Related Stories

Advertisement