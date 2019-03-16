Mote Marine Laboratory parties for a porpoise

Mote Marine Laboratory hosted its annual Party on the Pass March 15 at Mote, and this time with three times more purpose.

The funds from the evening go to the Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Hospital and Jane's Refuge: The Hospital for Dolphins and Whales. After a year of severe red tide, the number of animals scene at the hospital was three times more than previous years with calls for 312 sea turtles, 29 dolphins, 33 manatees and four whales.

Party on the Pass gathered Mote supporters together for an evening of drinks, food and dessert from local Sarasota-Manatee Originals restaurants. There were also silent auction items to bid on throughout the evening, and Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium President and CEO Michael Crosby informed guests on the work the hospitals did to help animals who became victims of the red tide bloom and other illnesses.