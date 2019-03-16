 Skip to main content
Co-Chairs Stephen and Lynn Kukanza with Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium President and CEO Michael Crosby and Sharon Crosby

Mote Marine Laboratory parties for a porpoise

Garrett Cadou, Alex Jordan, Christine Callahan and Tracie Troxler

Fran Blum and Hadi Lash

Nora Patterson, Andria Piekarz and Tommy Vaughan-Birch

Christina Ostner and David Hodge take a photo for Mote.

Tim and Susan Clarke with Jeannie and Bayne Stevenson

Light up signs and pineapples decorated the cocktail tables.

Garrett Shinny's and Doug Elmore

Oasis Cafe and Bakery served Boston cream pie cupcakes.

Dinner dishes were served from local restaurants, including Jack Dusty's barramundi.

Missy and Kevin Cooper

Guests could browse the aquarium during the party.

Bea Stryker and Theresa Sentel

Cameron and Jilian Kolesa

Sarah Firstenberger and Veronica Clinton

The evening was close to zero-waste, with reusable cups and biodegradable utensils.

Allison Whitton, Lauren Markham, Aly Busse and Karn Stilts

Silent auction items were open for browsing and bidding throughout the evening.

John Stewart, Cathy Walsh, Dena Smith and Reed Schwartz

Jen Storch and Sam Solie

Tamara and Max Strang with Melanie Davis

Lisa Kinsella and Lynne Byrd

Pineapples decorated the colorful cocktail tables.

Party on the Pass was hosted March 15 at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Mote Marine Laboratory hosted its annual Party on the Pass March 15 at Mote, and this time with three times more purpose.

The funds from the evening go to the Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Hospital and Jane's Refuge: The Hospital for Dolphins and Whales. After a year of severe red tide, the number of animals scene at the hospital was three times more than previous years with calls for 312 sea turtles, 29 dolphins, 33 manatees and four whales. 

Party on the Pass gathered Mote supporters together for an evening of drinks, food and dessert from local Sarasota-Manatee Originals restaurants. There were also silent auction items to bid on throughout the evening, and Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium President and CEO Michael Crosby informed guests on the work the hospitals did to help animals who became victims of the red tide bloom and other illnesses. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

