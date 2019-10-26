Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium urges coral conservation at Oceanic Evening

Coral reef ecosystems are well-known for their bright colors and vibrancy. So it's fitting that this year's Oceanic Evening event on Oct. 26 looked very much the same.

The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota was home to around 500 guests for the Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium's annual . This year's event had a "Living Coral" — a fun choice meant to raise awareness of the endangered health of Florida's coral reefs. The Ritz-Carlton's ballroom was awash in pinks and light reds, with many guests wearing the same colors to match. Guests mingled in the foyer, picked up pink coral drinks and took photos with two stationed mermaids.

Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium President and CEO Michael P. Crosby thanked the laboratory's supporters and spoke to the Mote's mission and future plans. Much of the organization's coming developments outlines in its 2020 Vision & Strategic Plan, which looks to expand infrastructure, increase research capabilities and enhance it's science as a public service.