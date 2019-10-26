 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Mote President and CEO Michael P. Crosby with Chairwoman Judy Graham

Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium urges coral conservation at Oceanic Evening

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 |

Mote President and CEO Michael P. Crosby with Chairwoman Judy Graham

Buy this Photo
Charles Jelicks, Rebecca Brillheart and Marisa Jelicks

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 |

Charles Jelicks, Rebecca Brillheart and Marisa Jelicks

Buy this Photo
The ballroom had pink, coral-themed decor.

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 |

The ballroom had pink, coral-themed decor.

Buy this Photo
Bill Thompson and Lana McDonald with Tom and Sandy Troxler

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 |

Bill Thompson and Lana McDonald with Tom and Sandy Troxler

Buy this Photo
Jan Miller, Jim Culter and Veronica Thames

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 |

Jan Miller, Jim Culter and Veronica Thames

Buy this Photo
Inna Snyder, Shannon Ciaravella and Sydney Gruters

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 |

Inna Snyder, Shannon Ciaravella and Sydney Gruters

Buy this Photo
Hosana and Dane Fieber

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 |

Hosana and Dane Fieber

Buy this Photo
Rebecca Brillheart

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 |

Rebecca Brillheart

Buy this Photo
Mari Lynn Cheatham and Mike Adkinson

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 |

Mari Lynn Cheatham and Mike Adkinson

Buy this Photo
Vern and Sandy Buchanan with Sandy and George Mazzarantani

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 |

Vern and Sandy Buchanan with Sandy and George Mazzarantani

Buy this Photo
Linda and Arlene Domenico

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 |

Linda and Arlene Domenico

Buy this Photo
Each chair had a carefully-prepared program.

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 |

Each chair had a carefully-prepared program.

Buy this Photo
Allison Delashmit, Ally Busse and Elaina Wheaton

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 |

Allison Delashmit, Ally Busse and Elaina Wheaton

Buy this Photo
Tom and Debbie Trimble with Jeanie and Bayne Stevenson

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 |

Tom and Debbie Trimble with Jeanie and Bayne Stevenson

Buy this Photo
Matt and Diana Buchanan

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 |

Matt and Diana Buchanan

Buy this Photo
Ron Damele and Janet Oliver with Linda and Alex Beavers

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 |

Ron Damele and Janet Oliver with Linda and Alex Beavers

Buy this Photo
Karen Collins, Kerry Walsh and Iris Croft

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 |

Karen Collins, Kerry Walsh and Iris Croft

Buy this Photo
Ted Sherman, Ed Baran and Earle Layman

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 |

Ted Sherman, Ed Baran and Earle Layman

Buy this Photo
Mary Ellen and John Mancini

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 |

Mary Ellen and John Mancini

Buy this Photo
Robert and Marlene Blalock with Fred and Sally Brumbaugh

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 |

Robert and Marlene Blalock with Fred and Sally Brumbaugh

Buy this Photo
DOug and Jennifer Grossos, Rep. Margaret Good, Tracy Fanara and Ryan Westerburg

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 |

DOug and Jennifer Grossos, Rep. Margaret Good, Tracy Fanara and Ryan Westerburg

Buy this Photo
Zuheir and Susan Sofia

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 |

Zuheir and Susan Sofia

Buy this Photo
Stewart Moon, Sandie Lourié and John Lourié, Trudy Moon, Pierrette Kelly and Paul Kelly, Jeanie and Chuck Slater

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 |

Stewart Moon, Sandie Lourié and John Lourié, Trudy Moon, Pierrette Kelly and Paul Kelly, Jeanie and Chuck Slater

Buy this Photo
Martin Willz and Dionysia Savas

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 |

Martin Willz and Dionysia Savas

Buy this Photo
Ben and Kelly Nettles with Amanda and Stewart Bennett

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 |

Ben and Kelly Nettles with Amanda and Stewart Bennett

Buy this Photo
Jessica and Ryan Schloesser with Leiza Fitzgerald

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 |

Jessica and Ryan Schloesser with Leiza Fitzgerald

Buy this Photo
Mary Jo Heider, Cyndi Miller and Gana Gilkey

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 |

Mary Jo Heider, Cyndi Miller and Gana Gilkey

Buy this Photo
Lowe Morrison, Elizabeth Moore and Dr. Chris Gelvin

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 |

Lowe Morrison, Elizabeth Moore and Dr. Chris Gelvin

Buy this Photo
Dorene and Sam Seider

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 |

Dorene and Sam Seider

Buy this Photo
Jennifer and Matt Seider

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 |

Jennifer and Matt Seider

Buy this Photo
Kelly and Melissa Caldwell

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 |

Kelly and Melissa Caldwell

Buy this Photo
Kay Mathers and Rep. Margaret Good

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 |

Kay Mathers and Rep. Margaret Good

Buy this Photo
Share
Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium , Oceanic Evening, This year's Oceanic Evening was hosted Oct. 27 at the The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Coral reef ecosystems are well-known for their bright colors and vibrancy. So it's fitting that this year's Oceanic Evening event on Oct. 26 looked very much the same.

The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota was home to around 500 guests for the Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium's annual . This year's event had a "Living Coral" — a fun choice meant to raise awareness of the endangered health of Florida's coral reefs. The Ritz-Carlton's ballroom was awash in pinks and light reds, with many guests wearing the same colors to match. Guests mingled in the foyer, picked up pink coral drinks and took photos with two stationed mermaids. 

Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium President and CEO Michael P. Crosby thanked the laboratory's supporters and spoke to the Mote's mission and future plans. Much of the organization's coming developments outlines in its 2020 Vision & Strategic Plan, which looks to expand infrastructure, increase research capabilities and enhance it's science as a public service. 

 

 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

Related Stories

Advertisement