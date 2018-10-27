 Skip to main content
Mote President and CEO Michael Crosby with Chairwoman Judy Graham

Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium transports guests to the future

Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 |

Mote President and CEO Michael Crosby with Chairwoman Judy Graham

Guests were served dive mountain drinks upon arrival.

Three long tables were set up for the top sponsors.

Elly Wengerd and Dr. Barbara Fleener

Phil Gralinese and Lauren Toth

Sponsors had a pair of glasses at their place settings.

Beth and Ellie Waskom

Blue flowers centered the tables.

Michael and Rebecca Moore

Sharks swam on the screen at the front of the room.

Two women on stilts walked around taking photos with guests.

Lindsey and Lowe Morrison

Dr. and Mrs. Judy Kepecz and John Hays

Ron and Betsy Koepsel

Ai and Monica Streacker

Steven and Vanessa Wagner

Carlton and Rachel Shelley

Robert and Anne Essner

Earle and Ellen Layman with Susan and Ted Sherman

Darcy and Rudy Webb

Bill Mariotti, Dr. Anila Jain, Alejandro Rodriguez and Phil King

Inna Snyder takes a photo of the women on stilts.

Tracy Fanara and Ryan Westerburg

Jay and Marlo Turner with Randy and Jennifer Simms

Chairwoman Judy Graham welcomes guests to the gala.

Oceanic Evening, A Vision for the Future, was hosted Oct. 27 at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

This year's Oceanic Evening took guests into the future and celebrated the vision Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium is working towards. 

Mote is looking forward to the addition of its City Island Campus, which will evolve be an International Marine Science, Technology and Innovation Park. It is also celebrating its Science Education Aquarium at Nathan Benderson Park and the SEA donors that made that possible. 

Upon arriving to Oceanic Evening Oct. 27 at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota, guests were greeted by women on stilts with a neon blue costume fit for a spaceship. Sponsors also received a pair of futurist glasses, thanking the for their sponsorship to the gala and its theme of "looking into the future."

During the program, guests were able to get the first look at the renditions for the campus. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

