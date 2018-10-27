Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium transports guests to the future

This year's Oceanic Evening took guests into the future and celebrated the vision Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium is working towards.

Mote is looking forward to the addition of its City Island Campus, which will evolve be an International Marine Science, Technology and Innovation Park. It is also celebrating its Science Education Aquarium at Nathan Benderson Park and the SEA donors that made that possible.

Upon arriving to Oceanic Evening Oct. 27 at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota, guests were greeted by women on stilts with a neon blue costume fit for a spaceship. Sponsors also received a pair of futurist glasses, thanking the for their sponsorship to the gala and its theme of "looking into the future."

During the program, guests were able to get the first look at the renditions for the campus.