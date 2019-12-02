Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium gets festive with Santa mascot

Santa Jaws has come to town.

Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium's friendly shark mascot Gilly donned a red vest and the classic fur-trimmed, pompom-tipped hat on Saturday, Nov. 30 to welcome visitors into the aquarium with a hug, photo op and candy cane. It's the "Mote" wonderful time of the year, indeed.

Some kids couldn't decide whether or not to trust the Santa shark and needed a confidence boost from their parents to pose with Gilly. Ethan Cherry was apprehensive about the approach, but wanted to show Santa Jaws the shark teeth he had found.

Santa Jaws will return one more time this holiday season from noon to 2 p.m. on Dec. 21.