Susan, Freya, Carter and Nikki Sims with Santa Jaws.

Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium gets festive with Santa mascot

Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 |

Ethan Cherry handed Santa Jaws his shark teeth he'd found.

Evelyn, Abigail and Ethan Cherry.

Santa Jaws photographer Sharon Dickman with the mascot.

Emma and Melissa Spurlock, Linda Pine and Myra Whatley with Gilly.

Charlotte and Brianne Bromagen and Darlene Engle with Gilly.

Josh and Catherine Hayes and Greer Babbe with Santa Jaws.

Sharon Dickman gets ready to snap a photo of Josh and Catherine Hayes and Greer Babbe with Santa Jaws.

Gunner and Ashlee Blase with Tiffany and Karabeth Chatzistamatis.

Gilly the Shark dressed as Santa for an afternoon.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Santa Jaws has come to town. 

Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium's friendly shark mascot Gilly donned a red vest and the classic fur-trimmed, pompom-tipped hat on Saturday, Nov. 30 to welcome visitors into the aquarium with a hug, photo op and candy cane. It's the "Mote" wonderful time of the year, indeed. 

Some kids couldn't decide whether or not to trust the Santa shark and needed a confidence boost from their parents to pose with Gilly. Ethan Cherry was apprehensive about the approach, but wanted to show Santa Jaws the shark teeth he had found. 

Santa Jaws will return one more time this holiday season from noon to 2 p.m. on Dec. 21. 

