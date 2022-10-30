 Skip to main content
Chairwoman Judy Graham, Charlies and Marisa Jelicks, Tom and Sybil Weldon and Pamela Davis

Mote Marine celebrates moment with Oceanic Evening

Jane Hyslop, Mote President and CEO Michael P. Crosby and Sharon Crosby

Mayor Eric Arroyo and Victoria Arroyo

Commissioner Ron Cutsinger and Sen. Bill Galvano

John Stewart, Cathy Walsh, Rosa and Carl Luer

The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota was awash with colors.

Melissa and Scott Perrin

Kathy and Jim Moran

Monty Clark, Erinn Muller, Joel and Bri Johnson

Heather Levesque and Katie Rhyne

Casey Brown, Elizabeth Moore and Karen Stults

Tammi Sandoval-Badger, Yvonne Badger and Mary Ellen Badger Laue

The Ritz-Carlton Ballroom was awash in colors.

Dioscar Montesino

Daria Dick and Dioscar Montesino

Chris Astor and Paula Stevenson

The annual fundraiser was held Oct. 29.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium seized the moment at the The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota with its annual Oceanic Evening fundraiser Oct. 29.

The late-October event — benefiting Mote's programs that include research cures, restoration for coral, coral restoration approaches and combating ocean threats —  brought hundreds of supports to the Ritz ballroom for an evening of philanthropy.

This year had a "SEAs The Moment" theme to mark the ongoing work establishing the Mote Science Education Aquarium (also known as Mote SEA) at Nathan Benderson Park. 

Chairwoman Judy Graham started the program before it was time for dinner. Guests later heard remarks from Mote President and CEO Michael P. Crosby.

