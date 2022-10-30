Mote Marine celebrates moment with Oceanic Evening

Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium seized the moment at the The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota with its annual Oceanic Evening fundraiser Oct. 29.

The late-October event — benefiting Mote's programs that include research cures, restoration for coral, coral restoration approaches and combating ocean threats — brought hundreds of supports to the Ritz ballroom for an evening of philanthropy.

This year had a "SEAs The Moment" theme to mark the ongoing work establishing the Mote Science Education Aquarium (also known as Mote SEA) at Nathan Benderson Park.

Chairwoman Judy Graham started the program before it was time for dinner. Guests later heard remarks from Mote President and CEO Michael P. Crosby.