Mote brings the magic back with Oceanic Evening

Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium brought the magic back to The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota with its returning Oceanic Evening fundraiser Oct. 30.

More than 500 of the organization's supporters took part in the event, which missed 2020 because of COVID-19, mingling and catching up in the Ritz ballroom. This year's fundraiser had a "Magic of Mote" theme with a darker color scheme as well as a wizard hat that adorned every table.

Attendees later sat for dinner and to hear more about Mote's mission of conserving natural resources and researching cures, coral restoration approaches and solutions for ocean threats