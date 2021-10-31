 Skip to main content
Mote President and CEO Michael P. Crosby with Chairwoman Judy Graham

Mote brings the magic back with Oceanic Evening

Mote President and CEO Michael P. Crosby with Chairwoman Judy Graham

Michael and Dawn Bear

Michael and Dawn Bear

Susan and Edward Metcalf

Susan and Edward Metcalf

Courtney Moulton with Harmony and Rachael LaMagna

Courtney Moulton with Harmony and Rachael LaMagna

Andria Piekarz with Jim and Kathy Moran

Andria Piekarz with Jim and Kathy Moran

Cindy and Tom Stuhley

Cindy and Tom Stuhley

Roy and Tracy Kretzler

Roy and Tracy Kretzler

Bob Rose and Virginia Everett

Bob Rose and Virginia Everett

Brigitte and Daniel Schaufelberger

Brigitte and Daniel Schaufelberger

Danielle Ackerman and Sam Obeid with Isaac and Emily Huskins

Danielle Ackerman and Sam Obeid with Isaac and Emily Huskins

Ron and Betsy Koepsel posed with bright light models.

Ron and Betsy Koepsel posed with bright light models.

Ron and Alison Cutsinger

Ron and Alison Cutsinger

Rob and Jennifer Rominiecki

Rob and Jennifer Rominiecki

Pete and Jane Kauffman with Jayme and Bob Minutoli

Pete and Jane Kauffman with Jayme and Bob Minutoli

Forrest Moulton, Josh Longenecker and Stephen LaMagna

Forrest Moulton, Josh Longenecker and Stephen LaMagna

Randy and Kim Grams with Allison and Drew Delashmit

Randy and Kim Grams with Allison and Drew Delashmit

Pamela Davis, Bill Madl, Rexene Madl, Jane Hyslop, Sybil Weldon and Glenn Davis

Pamela Davis, Bill Madl, Rexene Madl, Jane Hyslop, Sybil Weldon and Glenn Davis

Regina Morris and John Annis

Regina Morris and John Annis

Randy and Martha Wells

Randy and Martha Wells

Claudia and Daniel Vanuno

Claudia and Daniel Vanuno

Beth and Bob Scheible with Barbara Brizdle

Beth and Bob Scheible with Barbara Brizdle

Steven and Lisa High

Steven and Lisa High

Judith and Andrew Economos

Judith and Andrew Economos

Graci McGillicuddy and Sharon Ghazarian

Graci McGillicuddy and Sharon Ghazarian

Susan Bonomi, Andrea Hillebrand and Irene Tuttle

Susan Bonomi, Andrea Hillebrand and Irene Tuttle

The 2021 fundraiser was held Oct. 30 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium brought the magic back to The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota with its returning Oceanic Evening fundraiser Oct. 30.

More than 500 of the organization's supporters took part in the event, which missed 2020 because of COVID-19, mingling and catching up in the Ritz ballroom. This year's fundraiser had a "Magic of Mote" theme with a darker color scheme as well as a wizard hat that adorned every table. 

Attendees later sat for dinner and to hear more about Mote's mission of conserving natural resources and researching cures, coral restoration approaches and solutions for ocean threats 

