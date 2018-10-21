 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Hattie, Holly and Georgia Gamble

Mote splashes into night of Fish, Fun and Fright

Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 |

Hattie, Holly and Georgia Gamble

Buy this Photo
Gus and Michelle Owen

Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 |

Gus and Michelle Owen

Buy this Photo
Kenzie and Aubrey Husted

Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 |

Kenzie and Aubrey Husted

Buy this Photo
Gus Owen plays a game during Mote’s Fish, Fun and Fright.

Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 |

Gus Owen plays a game during Mote’s Fish, Fun and Fright.

Buy this Photo
Brett, Sydney, Heather and Kiersten Stelmok

Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 |

Brett, Sydney, Heather and Kiersten Stelmok

Buy this Photo
Holland Anderson checks out the touch tank during Fish, Fun and Fright.

Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 |

Holland Anderson checks out the touch tank during Fish, Fun and Fright.

Buy this Photo
Spencer, Ellie and Sammy Johnson

Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 |

Spencer, Ellie and Sammy Johnson

Buy this Photo
Joell and Noah Marrone Cabrera

Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 |

Joell and Noah Marrone Cabrera

Buy this Photo
Maximus and Sofia Treltin

Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 |

Maximus and Sofia Treltin

Buy this Photo
Easton Nock

Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 |

Easton Nock

Buy this Photo
Tristan Monteleone checks out the fish in the shark tank at Mote.

Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 |

Tristan Monteleone checks out the fish in the shark tank at Mote.

Buy this Photo
Mia Joerger gets ready to trick or treat at Mote’s Fish, Fun and Fright event.

Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 |

Mia Joerger gets ready to trick or treat at Mote’s Fish, Fun and Fright event.

Buy this Photo
Grayson and Kaelee Eaton

Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 |

Grayson and Kaelee Eaton

Buy this Photo
Mia Wells is all smiles as she explores Mote during the Fish, Fun and Fright event.

Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 |

Mia Wells is all smiles as she explores Mote during the Fish, Fun and Fright event.

Buy this Photo
Share
The annual Halloween-themed event was held on Oct. 20 at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Creatures of the deep weren’t the only spooky characters lurking around Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium Oct. 20.

Kids dressed as Moana, Batman, Captain America and more arrived at Mote Saturday evening to celebrate Halloween early.

Along with trick-or-treating, kids and their families played games, listened to live music, watched an underwater pumpkin carving and explored all of Mote’s aquarium for the annual Fish, Fun and Fright event. 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

Related Stories

Advertisement