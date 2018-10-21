Mote splashes into night of Fish, Fun and Fright

Creatures of the deep weren’t the only spooky characters lurking around Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium Oct. 20.

Kids dressed as Moana, Batman, Captain America and more arrived at Mote Saturday evening to celebrate Halloween early.

Along with trick-or-treating, kids and their families played games, listened to live music, watched an underwater pumpkin carving and explored all of Mote’s aquarium for the annual Fish, Fun and Fright event.