And they're off: Participants in the Andrew Monroe Memorial 5K take off down the beach on Siesta Key.

More than 300 runners hit Siesta Beach for Andrew Monroe Memorial Scholarship 5K

Monday, Jan. 8, 2018

And they're off: Participants in the Andrew Monroe Memorial 5K take off down the beach on Siesta Key.

Xavier Culver-Wollaston, age 7, was bundled up against the chilly morning wind.

Connor Wozniak approaches the finish line as the overall winner.

Emma Paliotta was the first female finisher.

Organizer Stacey Monroe congratulates runners at the finish line on Siesta Beach.

Participants and supporters head back to the pavilion area for the awards ceremony.

After the race, results were posted for all to see.

Yogurt was the breakfast of choice before the race.

Lindsay Goffinet was ready for temperatures near 40 on Sunday morning.

Organizer Stacey Monroe addresses the crowd before the race.

The race began at the Siesta Beach public park and ran 2.5 kilometers to the south before returning to the finish line.

Event raises money for scholarships awarded to high school seniors.
by: Eric Garwood Managing Editor

On a morning more suited to wool caps and hot chocolate than sweatbands and sports drinks, 302 athletes took part in the fifth annual Andrew Monroe Memorial Scholarship 5K on Siesta Beach on Sunday, Jan. 7.

Temperatures in the low 40s and a brisk wind greeted participants as they mingled before the race, then made their way to the water’s edge for the event, which headed south from the public park 2.5K before heading back to the finish.

Connor Wozniak, a 17-year-old senior from Pine View School who runs cross country and track for Booker High, was the overall winner at 17 minutes, 43.1 seconds. Emma Paliotta, a 14-year-old ninth-grader at Lakewood Ranch High, was the first female runner across the line at 21:39.7 – good for eighth overall.

Stacey Monroe has organized the event for the last five years for the benefit of senior soccer players at Riverview. Proceeds from the event also go toward the Andrew Monroe Memorial Scholarship Fund through the Sarasota Community Foundation. The scholarship is open for all county soccer players through an essay submission process.

Andrew Monroe was a Riverview High soccer player killed in a 2011 car wreck. 

