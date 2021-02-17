 Skip to main content
Chris McComas with Lakewood Ranch Community Activities welcomes people to Community Bingo.

More fun than B4 in Lakewood Ranch

Greenbrook's Deb Robertson, Country Club East's Sue Brown and Waterside's Amy Hullinger joke around while playing bingo. "It's a dog eat dog game," Robertson says with a laugh.

Participants play at least three rounds of bingo during Community Bingo.

Eagle Trace's Tina Clements, Lakewood Ranch's Kim Iannuccillo and Greyhawk Landing's Cara Laney enjoy spending the morning playing bingo. It was their second time going to Community Bingo.

Greyhawk Landing's Cara Laney shows off the prizes she won in the first round of bingo. Prizes included gift bags from Lakewood Ranch Main Street and a gift card to Grove.

Chris McComas with Lakewood Ranch Community Activities calls out numbers.

Balls are ready to be shuffled.

Bingo balls are laid out so they can be checked against a winning card to ensure victory.

Some cards are winners and others come close.

In a game of blackout bingo, almost all the numbers are called.

Parrish's Stephanie Moore listens intently as numbers are being called.

Eagle Trace's Tina Clements anxiously waits for the last number she needs for bingo to be called.

Harmony's Ruth McComas marks another spot on her bingo card.

Greebrook's Deb Robertson is ready for another round of bingo. "It's all about luck and fun," Robertson says.

Eagle Trace's Tina Clements celebrates her win. She received a gift card for Grove.

Parrish's Stephanie Moore reads off the numbers of her winning card. She won by getting all the numbers in an L-shape on her card.

Community Bingo in Lakewood Ranch pays off as a social event.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Eagle Trace’s Tina Clements sat waiting for the last number of her bingo card to be called.

As more and more numbers were called, her frustration grew.

“B1,” said Chris McComas, with Lakewood Ranch Community Activities, who was calling out the numbers.

“Yes, bingo!” Clements said while throwing her hands up in the air.

Clements was the second winner during Community Bingo on Feb. 17 at Greenbrook Adventure Park.

Eight people played four rounds of bingo with hopes of winning a gift bag from Lakewood Ranch Main Street or a gift card from Grove restaurant.

