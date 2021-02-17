More fun than B4 in Lakewood Ranch

Eagle Trace’s Tina Clements sat waiting for the last number of her bingo card to be called.

As more and more numbers were called, her frustration grew.

“B1,” said Chris McComas, with Lakewood Ranch Community Activities, who was calling out the numbers.

“Yes, bingo!” Clements said while throwing her hands up in the air.

Clements was the second winner during Community Bingo on Feb. 17 at Greenbrook Adventure Park.

Eight people played four rounds of bingo with hopes of winning a gift bag from Lakewood Ranch Main Street or a gift card from Grove restaurant.