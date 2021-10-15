Mooney uses strong second half to beat Cambridge Christian

The scoreboard at Cardinal Mooney High's football stadium was broken on Friday night, rendering fans, coaches and players unable to check the score or glance at the clock.

The Cougars' offense lit it up anyway.

Mooney (6-2) only ran three plays in the first quarter against Cambridge Christian (1-6) and entered halftime tied at 7-7, but the Cougars added three touchdowns in the second half and shut down the Lancers to win 27-7.

Mooney senior quarterback Tayven Clark completed 14 of 21 passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns. Clark also ran for 119 yards, two touchdowns and a fumble. Freshman wide receiver Ryan Matulevich caught seven passes for 90 yards and a touchdown; junior tight end Thomas Matt caught four passes for 41 yards and a touchdown.

Mooney junior J.R. Rosenberg and senior Ben Weber each had an interception.

* * *

Elsewhere in Sarasota: