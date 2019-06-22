 Skip to main content
Miguel Moreira, Carols Moreira Sr., Carols Moreira Jr. and Judy Ligon

Monthly veterans breakfast fosters community

Bill Sterbinsky, Lily Sterbinsky, Judit Sterbinsky and Leo Sterbinsky

The monthly SRQ Vets breakfast offers an opportunity for community members to come together.

The main dish for this months SRQ Vets breakfast is quiche lorraine.

Ian Harrington with his daughters Cyleigh and Isabella.

Greg Miller (left) passes off a plate to be delivered to the guests.

Valisa Ward, Greg Miller, Alexandra Gavrilis, Blake Curry, Bill Sterbinsky and Brian Jacobs

Lana Wilson and Kevin Turner wait for their food to be delivered.

Joe Golembeski‎ shows off his breakfast.

Mike Tanner and Chris Keilty

SRQ Vets, VFW Post 3233 and Vets 2 Success hosted their monthly community breakfast on June 22.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

Smiling faces could be found throughout VFW Post 3233 Saturday morning at the SRQ Vets monthly breakfast.  

For a $10 donation guests received quiche lorraine, home fries, toast and sausage cooked by Vets 2 Success volunteers. Bill Sterbinsky, president of SRQ Vets, said the inspiration behind the event was provide a space where veterans could mingle and network. 

"(Community) is what matters," Sterbinsky said. "That's what we're trying to bring together." 

The breakfast is held on the third Saturday of each month. Proceeds from the breakfast are split between the three nonprofits and placed into their relief funds to help veterans in need of financial assistance. 

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

