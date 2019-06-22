Monthly veterans breakfast fosters community

Smiling faces could be found throughout VFW Post 3233 Saturday morning at the SRQ Vets monthly breakfast.

For a $10 donation guests received quiche lorraine, home fries, toast and sausage cooked by Vets 2 Success volunteers. Bill Sterbinsky, president of SRQ Vets, said the inspiration behind the event was provide a space where veterans could mingle and network.

"(Community) is what matters," Sterbinsky said. "That's what we're trying to bring together."

The breakfast is held on the third Saturday of each month. Proceeds from the breakfast are split between the three nonprofits and placed into their relief funds to help veterans in need of financial assistance.