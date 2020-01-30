Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation hosts annual luncheon at Michael's on the Bay

The Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation brought its annual luncheon to Michael's on the Bay on Jan. 30

The event — which was organized by an 18-member committee — had 280 Moffitt supporters and representatives filling the ballroom to support center's mission of cancer research and care. Staff hoped to raise more than $150,000 at the luncheon. This year's keynote speaker was Dr. Fred Locke, a medical oncologist and member of the Blood and Marrow Transplant and Cellular Immunotherapy program.

Moffitt staff also surprised the crowd by announcing the Sarasota Innovation Fund, which will support research at the cancer center.