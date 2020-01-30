 Skip to main content
Aliison Scanlon, committee member Eileen Curd and Patricia Estes

Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation hosts annual luncheon at Michael's on the Bay

Keynote speaker Dr. Fred Locke and Mandy Donohue

280 people attended the luncheon.

Suzanne Knapp, Rick Dakan and CJ Bannister

Cheryl Mendelson, Janet Walter and Christina Landry

Linda Adams, Peter McAllister and Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation President Maria Muller

Joy Norwood, Dr. Susan Hoover and Carrie Bien

Marie Hunter, Barbara Chalson and Dr. Suzy Steelman

Veronica Brady and Matt Kahn

Doug Staley with Myrna and John Welch

Kelly Abercombie, Donna Koffman and Alici

Nikki Taylor, Laurel Corriveau and Kathy Collums

Gayle Daniels, Katie Moulton and Charlene Wolff

Patsy Garno, Dr. Liem Le, Dr. Eric Lau and Cindy Tibbetts

Roger and Alisa Pettingell

Therese Masseo, Marilynn Cinquegrano and Kathy Schaefer

Mary Kenealy, Aida Matic and Janet Allen

Luke Bencie, Angela Leed and Larry Thompson

Anka Eshak and Candace Ordonez

Dr. Frederick Locke was the keynote speaker at the Jan. 30 luncheon.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

The Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation brought its annual luncheon to Michael's on the Bay on Jan. 30

The event — which was organized by an 18-member committee — had 280 Moffitt supporters and representatives filling the ballroom to support center's mission of cancer research and care. Staff hoped to raise more than $150,000 at the luncheon. This year's keynote speaker was Dr. Fred Locke, a medical oncologist and member of the Blood and Marrow Transplant and Cellular Immunotherapy program. 

Moffitt staff also surprised the crowd by announcing the Sarasota Innovation Fund, which will support research at the cancer center. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

