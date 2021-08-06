"Moana" a hit at St. Armands Key Lutheran Church Family Night

As she sings in her titular movie, no one knows how far Moana will go, but St. Armands Key Lutheran Church families didn't have to go far for a family outing on Aug. 5. The church set up a family night featuring "Moana," complete with movie snacks and decorations.

Director of music Michael Bodnyk has been setting up movie nights on Fridays, including an upcoming one featuring "High Society" at 6 p.m. on Aug. 20, but choral scholar Nina Vannucci took the lead on the family night. She arrived early to blow up some Moana-themed balloons and set out leis to get people in a tropical mood despite the rain. When the kids got there, she bopped the balloons around with them.

"We're doing movie nights, but we wanted to do something for young families, too," Vannucci said. "We thought it would be fun to do something for the kids because we haven't been able to in so long."

In total, 14 people came for the movie and lingered afterward, catching up with those they didn't see before the movie got started.