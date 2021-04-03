Mixon Fruit Farms a crafty pick

From locals to tourists, a steady stream of people attended the Orange Blossom Arts & Crafts Fair at Mixon Fruit Farms April 3.

Liz Sluss and Tiffany Worley live in nearby Sugar Creek and they saw the sign for a craft fair and decided to check out the merchandise. The metal wall art displayed by Sarasota-based Ghost Coast caught their eye, and Sluss decided to go home with a blue and green lizard.

Brad Widmer and his three children, Sabrina Widmer, 17, Emma Widmer, 15, and David Widmer, 6, were in town from the Cleveland area. They decided to start their trip to the craft fair with a ride on the trolley.

Bradenton residents and sisters Sandy Smith and Diane Bullock were simply happy to be out and about after so much was shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As long as we're doing the right thing, it's exciting to see things open up," Smith said.