Zephyr Hills resident Carla Hodge and Bradenton residents JoAnn McCleery and Jan Frantz sample the baked goods at the booth run by Sarasota-based Ghost Coast. Hodge bought a rum cake to take home.

Mixon Fruit Farms a crafty pick

Ruskin resident Aspen Pilant, 10, and Palmetto residents Mylee Gullett, 12, and Bryan Gullett, 10, pose at the orange tree photo station. Pilant and Mylee Gullett enjoyed finding bracelets, while Bryan Gullett loved the ice cream.

Sugar Creek resident Liz Sluss said she saw the sign for a craft fair while driving past and decided to drop in. Sluss bought the metal lizard pictured behind her, which was sold by Sarasota-based Ghost Coast.

Employee Humberto Lleras launches Sarasota resident Colin Harden, 7, on the Power Jump. Harden said he had never been up so high, and he could almost see the top of the roof next door.

Sugar Creek residents Jim and Judi Beller are snowbirds from Wisconsin. They have been to the craft fair in the past and love taking their grandchildren on the trolley.

Bradenton residents and sisters Sandy Smith and Diane Bullock picked up this metal fish from Sarasota-based Ghost Coast, which also sells soap, lotions, shells and baked and canned foods.

Cleveland area residents Sabrina Widmer, 17, Emma Widmer, 15, David Widmer, 6, and Brad Widmer decided to ride the trolley as soon as they arrived. They went to the fair because they were looking for something fun to do.

Hannah Zoschke, 11, Rob Zoschke, and Amelia Hoschke, 11, are visiting from Wisconsin to see their grandparents. Hannah and Amelia are twins who enjoyed bungee jumping the most of any activity.

Regular customers and out-of-state visitors enjoy Mixon Fruit Farms Orange Blossom Arts & Crafts Fair.
by: Brendan Lavell Staff Writer

From locals to tourists, a steady stream of people attended the Orange Blossom Arts & Crafts Fair at Mixon Fruit Farms April 3.

Liz Sluss and Tiffany Worley live in nearby Sugar Creek and they saw the sign for a craft fair and decided to check out the merchandise. The metal wall art displayed by Sarasota-based Ghost Coast caught their eye, and Sluss decided to go home with a blue and green lizard.

Brad Widmer and his three children, Sabrina Widmer, 17, Emma Widmer, 15, and David Widmer, 6, were in town from the Cleveland area. They decided to start their trip to the craft fair with a ride on the trolley.

Bradenton residents and sisters Sandy Smith and Diane Bullock were simply happy to be out and about after so much was shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As long as we're doing the right thing, it's exciting to see things open up," Smith said.

The Author: Brendan Lavell

Brendan Lavell is a general assignment reporter for the Observer. He earned degrees in journalism and history at the University of Missouri. He has visited 48 of the 50 United States, has a black cat named Arya and roots for the Eagles, Flyers, Phillies, 76ers and Chelsea FC.

