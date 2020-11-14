Mindful Triathlon provides mental balance in Lakewood Ranch

Mill Creek’s Stephanie Morton was ready to get away from the stress of life during the second annual Mindful Triathlon on Nov. 14.

Morton, like dozens of other attendees, participated in the event last year and was excited to return for a morning of yoga and meditation. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, participants were asked to complete the 5K run before Nov. 14.

“It’s awesome to be able to get away in the morning on such a beautiful day,” Morton said. “It’s great to come back to get your mind right, and it’s a perfect activity to do outside.”

Before starting the event, Stephanie Peabody, the executive director of the Brain Health Initiative, shared the importance of the initiative and the progress it has made since its inception a year ago. Peabody stressed the importance of people responding to the survey the initiative is sending in the mail and encouraged people to become engaged with Brain Health Initiative.