Monaca Onstad, the director of community relations for Lakewood Ranch Communities, welcomes about 60 people to the second annual Mindful Triathlon.

Mindful Triathlon provides mental balance in Lakewood Ranch

Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 |

About 60 people participate in the Mindful Triathlon while social distancing. Participants were asked to complete their 5K run before the event.

Stephanie Peabody, the executive director of the Brain Health Initiative, focuses on her yoga position.

Participants relax while doing yoga together.

Arbor Grande's Donna Marino returns for the second annual Mindful Triathlon. "It's nice to do something for a cause," Marino says.

Englewood's Carol Pierce participates in the Mindful Triathlon for a second year because she believes in the Brain Health Initiative.

The Isles' Andrea Rutsky enjoys doing yoga at the Mindful Triathlon.

Lakewood Ranch's Daniel Kirschner and University Park's Sarah Macrae follow along during the yoga portion of the Mindful Triathlon.

Mill Creek's Stephanie Morton is excited to participate in the Mindful Triathlon for the second year. ""It's awesome to be able to get away in the morning on such a beautiful day," Morton says.

Keith Pandeloglou, the executive director of Lakewood Ranch Community Activities, finds his balance during yoga.

Dozens of Lakewood Ranch residents return for second annual Mindful Triathlon.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Mill Creek’s Stephanie Morton was ready to get away from the stress of life during the second annual Mindful Triathlon on Nov. 14.

Morton, like dozens of other attendees, participated in the event last year and was excited to return for a morning of yoga and meditation. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, participants were asked to complete the 5K run before Nov. 14.

“It’s awesome to be able to get away in the morning on such a beautiful day,” Morton said. “It’s great to come back to get your mind right, and it’s a perfect activity to do outside.”

Before starting the event, Stephanie Peabody, the executive director of the Brain Health Initiative, shared the importance of the initiative and the progress it has made since its inception a year ago. Peabody stressed the importance of people responding to the survey the initiative is sending in the mail and encouraged people to become engaged with Brain Health Initiative.

