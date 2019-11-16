Lakewood Ranch's Christy Comito was having a wonderful time at the Lakewood Ranch Mindful Triathlon Nov. 16 at the Waterside communities of LakeHouse Cove and Shoreview, but she wasn't quite sold on the name.

Comito has run triathlons in the past, but she said a combination of a 5K run, yoga and meditation doesn't quite match the physical effort needed to complete a run, bike and swim.

Even so, she loved the event.

"Maybe we could call it a trifecta," she said.

Sarasota's Brittany Lamb kind of liked the thought of completing a triathlon, even if the legs of the event were different.

"I like these all together," she said of the run, yoga and meditation. "A regular triathlon is not up my alley."

The event was held to raise money for the Brain Health Initiative that has found a home in Lakewood Ranch.

"I'm thrilled with the Brain Health Initiative," said Lakewood Ranch's Mike Evers. "Everything has to start somewhere and this is very ambitious. It's going to take a generation or two, but today, we're starting with this."

Brain Health Initiative Executive Director Stephanie Peabody addressed more than 250 participants as they lined up for the start of the 5K run.

"Thank you so much for investing in your own brain health," Peabody told the primarily female crowd. "This is an incredible moment. Brain health matters ... make it a priority."

Sarasota 13-year-old Ava Brown was one of the few minors in the event. She was asked why she thought more kids were participating.

"It's too early for them," she said of the 5K race's 8 a.m. start.