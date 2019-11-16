 Skip to main content
Brain Health Initiative Executive Director Stephanie Peabody (center) helps warm up the runners before the 5K. She obviously was not running in the 5K with those boots.

Mind really matters in Lakewood Ranch during Mindful Triathlon

Tom Johnson, the marketing and leasing manager for Lakewood Ranch Commercial Realty, crosses the finished line first in the 5K in 23:31. It was the first time he ever had run a 5K race.

Boston's Trish Hart, an expert in stress management, meditation and therapeutic yoga, led the meditation segment of the event.

Gilbert McNeal Elementary was in the house with nurse Diane Bartoszek and teacher Jeannine Germer running the 5K.

Hilton Hudson and his mom, Brain Health Initiative Executive Director Stephanie Peabody take a break with Trish Hart and Kim Miele.

Lakewood Ranch's Caitlin Buchanan was the women's winner of the 5K in the Mindful Triathlon. She ran 24:17.

Yoga Shack owner Courtenay Smith gives approximately 250 yoga enthusiasts instructions.

Lakewood Ranch's Mike Evers shows his yoga skills. Evers said he is really big into the brain fitness arena and he wanted to support the event. "It is a no-brainer," he said.

Waterside made the perfect setting for the event.

Sarasota's Jude and Ava Brown are a mother-daughter team who often run together.

Monica Gagnon of Lakewood Ranch, Amanda Agines and Chelsie Haas of Tampa and Sarah Schenck of Lakewood Ranch all work at the Blake Medical Center of Bradenton and came to support the event.

Ali, Christian, Mia and Chris Pereira said they love to do family activities together, although Ali said she did twist her children's arms just a bit.

Lakewood Ranch's Christy Comito, Lisa DeFalco and Sonia Levy head toward the 5K start after picking their yoga spots.

Tom Johnson, the marketing and leasing manager for Lakewood Ranch Commercial Realty, handles the final few yards of the race.

Sarasota's Ava Brown leads the pack out of the starting gate for the 5K.

University Park's Sarah Dorsen and Sarasota's Brittany Lamb were two of the first entrants to pick a spot on the yoga lawn.

Approximately 250 runners warmed up for the 5K.

Boston's Trish Hart, who led the meditation portion of the event, and Yoga Shack owner Courtney Smith (above) warm up the runners before the 5K.

Yoga Shack owner Courtney Smith (right) must have been doing some wishful think if she expected the entrants to stretch in quite that position.

Yoga Shack owner Courtney Smith gets the entrants to do a little high leg kicking before the 5K.

Jane Greene of Rotonda West celebrates her completion of the 5K. She said the event was a great experience and "my kind of Tri."

The entrants claimed their spots before the 5K.

Caitlyn Haley, the owner of Star Academy of Dance and Aerial Arts puts on an aerial exhibition after the 5K was complete.

The event included both yoga and meditation sessions following the 5K.

Boston's Trish Hart and Yoga Shack owner Courtney Smith led the meditation and yoga portions of the event.

Entrants are ready for the yoga session to begin.

The Brain Health Initiative gets a huge boost as more than 250 entrants participate in the first Mindful Triathlon.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Lakewood Ranch's Christy Comito was having a wonderful time at the Lakewood Ranch Mindful Triathlon Nov. 16 at the Waterside communities of LakeHouse Cove and Shoreview, but she wasn't quite sold on the name.

Comito has run triathlons in the past, but she said a combination of a 5K run, yoga and meditation doesn't quite match the physical effort needed to complete a run, bike and swim.

Even so, she loved the event.

"Maybe we could call it a trifecta," she said.

Sarasota's Brittany Lamb kind of liked the thought of completing a triathlon, even if the legs of the event were different.

"I like these all together," she said of the run, yoga and meditation. "A regular triathlon is not up my alley."

The event was held to raise money for the Brain Health Initiative that has found a home in Lakewood Ranch.

"I'm thrilled with the Brain Health Initiative," said Lakewood Ranch's Mike Evers. "Everything has to start somewhere and this is very ambitious. It's going to take a generation or two, but today, we're starting with this."

Brain Health Initiative Executive Director Stephanie Peabody addressed more than 250 participants as they lined up for the start of the 5K run.

"Thank you so much for investing in your own brain health," Peabody told the primarily female crowd. "This is an incredible moment. Brain health matters ... make it a priority."

Sarasota 13-year-old Ava Brown was one of the few minors in the event. She was asked why she thought more kids were participating.

"It's too early for them," she said of the 5K race's 8 a.m. start.

