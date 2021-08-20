Midday volleyball gives residents chance to learn new skills in Lakewood Ranch

Lakewood National's Ghyslaine McBean stretched her arms out and put her hands together.

She was ready to practice "bumping."

McBean was learning about the basics of volleyball with her husband, Leslie McBean, during Lakewood Ranch Community Activities' midday volleyball Aug. 18 at Summerfield Park.

"I played years ago but without the rules," Ghyslaine McBean said. "I learned a lot about how to properly hit the ball and if it's not what works for you, then adjust."

Chris McComas, with Lakewood Ranch Community Activities, taught the McBeans how to bump, set and hit the ball over the net. McComas gave a few suggestions on how to work on the basics.

For dates on midday volleyball and other Lakewood Ranch Community Activity events, go to www.MyLWR.com.