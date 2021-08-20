 Skip to main content
Chris McComas with Lakewood Ranch Community Activities shows Leslie and Ghyslaine McBean how to bump.

Midday volleyball gives residents chance to learn new skills in Lakewood Ranch

Lakewood National's Ghyslaine McBean bumps the ball after learning how to form her arms to set up for a successful pass.

Lakewood National's Leslie McBean bumps the ball.

Lakewood National's Ghyslaine and Leslie McBean learn the basics of volleyball from Chris McComas with Lakewood Ranch Community Activities.

Lakewood National's Leslie McBean jumps to set the ball.

Lakewood National's Ghyslaine McBean passes the ball using a bump.

Chris McComas with Lakewood Ranch Community Activities explains that players need to find what works for them to be able to bump, set and hit the ball over the net.

Lakewood National's Leslie McBean hits the ball over the net during a bump, set, hit drill.

by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Lakewood National's Ghyslaine McBean stretched her arms out and put her hands together. 

She was ready to practice "bumping."

McBean was learning about the basics of volleyball with her husband, Leslie McBean, during Lakewood Ranch Community Activities' midday volleyball Aug. 18 at Summerfield Park. 

"I played years ago but without the rules," Ghyslaine McBean said. "I learned a lot about how to properly hit the ball and if it's not what works for you, then adjust."

Chris McComas, with Lakewood Ranch Community Activities, taught the McBeans how to bump, set and hit the ball over the net. McComas gave a few suggestions on how to work on the basics. 

For dates on midday volleyball and other Lakewood Ranch Community Activity events, go to www.MyLWR.com.

 

