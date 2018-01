Michael's On The Bay at Selby Gardens New Year's Eve Gala

Sunday, December 31, 2017.

Lighting and Ceiling Decor: Affairs in the Air, Inc..

Centerpieces: Flowers by Fudgie

Linens: BBJ Linen

Live Entertainment: Dynasty Dance Clubs

Musical Entertainment: Fitz-Edward Otis III,

Catering: Philip Mancini and Michael's On East

Furniture: So Staged Event Design + Rentals