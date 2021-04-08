 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Georgina Clamage and Michael Moulton

Michael Saunders and Co. presents annual awards to agents

Thursday, Apr. 8, 2021 |

Georgina Clamage and Michael Moulton

Buy this Photo
JoDene Moneuse and Maureen Horn dance after the awards.

Thursday, Apr. 8, 2021 |

JoDene Moneuse and Maureen Horn dance after the awards.

Buy this Photo
Sharon Gould accepted a surprise award from her team.

Thursday, Apr. 8, 2021 |

Sharon Gould accepted a surprise award from her team.

Buy this Photo
Sharon Gould accepted a surprise award from her team.

Thursday, Apr. 8, 2021 |

Sharon Gould accepted a surprise award from her team.

Buy this Photo
Sharon Gould with hand sanitizer.

Thursday, Apr. 8, 2021 |

Sharon Gould with hand sanitizer.

Buy this Photo
Sharon and Ivan Gould

Thursday, Apr. 8, 2021 |

Sharon and Ivan Gould

Buy this Photo
Georgina Clamage hugs Michael Moulton.

Thursday, Apr. 8, 2021 |

Georgina Clamage hugs Michael Moulton.

Buy this Photo
Jim and Sandi Layfield with Mink Nink and their Top Team awards.

Thursday, Apr. 8, 2021 |

Jim and Sandi Layfield with Mink Nink and their Top Team awards.

Buy this Photo
Janet and Steve Walter

Thursday, Apr. 8, 2021 |

Janet and Steve Walter

Buy this Photo
Janet and Steve Walter accept an award from Sharon Gould.

Thursday, Apr. 8, 2021 |

Janet and Steve Walter accept an award from Sharon Gould.

Buy this Photo
Laura Bowers hands Sherry Dominick an award.

Thursday, Apr. 8, 2021 |

Laura Bowers hands Sherry Dominick an award.

Buy this Photo
Cecile Coutret, right, accepts an award from Georgina Clamage for her and her husband's realty team.

Thursday, Apr. 8, 2021 |

Cecile Coutret, right, accepts an award from Georgina Clamage for her and her husband's realty team.

Buy this Photo
Georgina Clamage presents Sherry Dominick with an award.

Thursday, Apr. 8, 2021 |

Georgina Clamage presents Sherry Dominick with an award.

Buy this Photo
Longboat Key branch manager Sharon Gould introduced the award ceremony.

Thursday, Apr. 8, 2021 |

Longboat Key branch manager Sharon Gould introduced the award ceremony.

Buy this Photo
Bill Anderson and Adrienne Scott

Thursday, Apr. 8, 2021 |

Bill Anderson and Adrienne Scott

Buy this Photo
Guests brought their own lawn chairs.

Thursday, Apr. 8, 2021 |

Guests brought their own lawn chairs.

Buy this Photo
Doug Shenk from SubZero makes custom ice cream.

Thursday, Apr. 8, 2021 |

Doug Shenk from SubZero makes custom ice cream.

Buy this Photo
One tree was adorned with stars with the names of Michael Saunders realtors.

Thursday, Apr. 8, 2021 |

One tree was adorned with stars with the names of Michael Saunders realtors.

Buy this Photo
Guests mingled in Cathy Meldahl's backyard.

Thursday, Apr. 8, 2021 |

Guests mingled in Cathy Meldahl's backyard.

Buy this Photo
Cindy and Bus Fischer and Georgina Clamage

Thursday, Apr. 8, 2021 |

Cindy and Bus Fischer and Georgina Clamage

Buy this Photo
Host Cathy Meldahl and Laura Bowers

Thursday, Apr. 8, 2021 |

Host Cathy Meldahl and Laura Bowers

Buy this Photo
Cecile and John Coutret and Sherry Dominick

Thursday, Apr. 8, 2021 |

Cecile and John Coutret and Sherry Dominick

Buy this Photo
Emmy Lou Gilbert and Maruta Miluns

Thursday, Apr. 8, 2021 |

Emmy Lou Gilbert and Maruta Miluns

Buy this Photo
Ann Gallager, JoDene Moneuse , Ann Gallager, Sean Clark and Sharon Gould

Thursday, Apr. 8, 2021 |

Ann Gallager, JoDene Moneuse , Ann Gallager, Sean Clark and Sharon Gould

Buy this Photo
JoDene Moneuse, Leeann Carmack and Sean Clark

Thursday, Apr. 8, 2021 |

JoDene Moneuse, Leeann Carmack and Sean Clark

Buy this Photo
Lisa Sebastian, Debra Pitell-Hauge, Kathy Callahan and Ann Gallager

Thursday, Apr. 8, 2021 |

Lisa Sebastian, Debra Pitell-Hauge, Kathy Callahan and Ann Gallager

Buy this Photo
Share
The party was back in person after being held virtually in 2020.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

A home in Longbeach Village was the scene of the 2021 Michael Saunders & Co. awards on April 8 as agents from the Longboat Key offices came to accept awards and celebrate surviving and thriving throughout the pandemic. 

Pastries, wine and made-to-order ice cream were on the menu for the evening, and attendees dined happily as they gazed out at the views of the bay and enjoyed an in-person social event. 

Sharon Gould, the branch manager for the Longboat Key and mid-Longboat Key offices, introduced the awards ceremony, noting how excited everyone was to be back in person after 2020 and showering love and praise upon her team.

Awards were given out in many categories both qualitative and quantitative, from the Raving Fan Award, Circle of Excellence Award and Founders Award to Top Individual Sales, Top Team and Top in Units and Volume.

The Longboat Key offices are up in units and volume so far in 2021 and have brought in about $46 million more in the first quarter of 2021 than the first quarter of 2020. 

"That is down to you and the service you give your people," Gould said. 

Finally, after a lighthearted speech and some realtor humor, Gould's team presented her with the award of an orchid. 

Related Stories

Advertisement