Michael Saunders and Co. presents annual awards to agents

A home in Longbeach Village was the scene of the 2021 Michael Saunders & Co. awards on April 8 as agents from the Longboat Key offices came to accept awards and celebrate surviving and thriving throughout the pandemic.

Pastries, wine and made-to-order ice cream were on the menu for the evening, and attendees dined happily as they gazed out at the views of the bay and enjoyed an in-person social event.

Sharon Gould, the branch manager for the Longboat Key and mid-Longboat Key offices, introduced the awards ceremony, noting how excited everyone was to be back in person after 2020 and showering love and praise upon her team.

Awards were given out in many categories both qualitative and quantitative, from the Raving Fan Award, Circle of Excellence Award and Founders Award to Top Individual Sales, Top Team and Top in Units and Volume.

The Longboat Key offices are up in units and volume so far in 2021 and have brought in about $46 million more in the first quarter of 2021 than the first quarter of 2020.

"That is down to you and the service you give your people," Gould said.

Finally, after a lighthearted speech and some realtor humor, Gould's team presented her with the award of an orchid.