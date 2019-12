Mermaids became a part of the Bazaar on Apricot and Lime's world at the market's mermaid festival on Dec. 7.

The festival featured more than 25 vendors selling mermaid-themed goods, a mermaid photo booth and activities for kids.

The live mermaid exhibit was the main event with shows running throughout the day. Guests took photos and talked with the mermaids while they swam around in the tank.