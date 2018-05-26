 Skip to main content
Volunteers decorated the cemetery with flags.

Memorial Day Tribute to Fallen Troops honors local heroes

Saturday, May 26, 2018 |

Memorial Day honors the soldiers who have fallen.

Veterans watch the ceremony.

The ceremony was held at the Sarasota National Cemetery.

Maryanne Miller pays tribute to her husband.

Rose petals were laid out amongst the stones.

The rain drizzled during the ceremony.

Marjorie and Jim Dellecker next to Jim's dad's stone.

Loved ones decorated with flowers.

A couple walks out of the cemetery after visiting their loved one's stone.

Boots were left at a stone.

Paula Decker places coins on her husband's stone.

Booker High School students sang musical pieces throughout the ceremony.

Attendees stayed dry under the glass panelling.

Sarasota National Cemetery Advisory Committee Chairwoman, Renee Gilmore addresses the audience.

Keynote speaker David Taylor is a photographer and veteran.

Kim Hayes accepts the wreath.

Kim Hayes reads a letter her late son sent her while he was deployed.

Attendees clap for the speaker.

Kim Hayes gets a hug from a loved one after making her heartfelt speech.

A row of Jeeps were decorated patriotically.

The ceremony was held May 26 at the Sarasota National Cemetery.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Through the drizzles of rain, volunteers and family members of fallen loved ones decorated the cemetery with flags, rose petals and flower bouquets. 

The annual Memorial Day Tribute to Fallen Troops was held May 26 at the Sarasota National Cemetery. 

A musical prelude by Booker High School students began the ceremony, followed by a welcome from the Sarasota National Cemetery Advisory Committee Chairwoman, Renee Gilmore. 

Booker High School students continued with special music throughout the program. 

This year's keynote address was given by Purple Heart Recipient, David Taylor. He spoke of his time in the Vietnam war and the loss of one of his best friends. 

"They were ordinary people who responded in extraordinary ways," Taylor said of all the fallen soldiers. 

Kim Hayes, who accepted the wreath for attending Gold Star Families, also gave a heartfelt speech about losing her son.

"For us they gave all," Taylor said. "We will never forget."

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

