Memorial Day Tribute to Fallen Troops honors local heroes

Through the drizzles of rain, volunteers and family members of fallen loved ones decorated the cemetery with flags, rose petals and flower bouquets.

The annual Memorial Day Tribute to Fallen Troops was held May 26 at the Sarasota National Cemetery.

A musical prelude by Booker High School students began the ceremony, followed by a welcome from the Sarasota National Cemetery Advisory Committee Chairwoman, Renee Gilmore.

Booker High School students continued with special music throughout the program.

This year's keynote address was given by Purple Heart Recipient, David Taylor. He spoke of his time in the Vietnam war and the loss of one of his best friends.

"They were ordinary people who responded in extraordinary ways," Taylor said of all the fallen soldiers.

Kim Hayes, who accepted the wreath for attending Gold Star Families, also gave a heartfelt speech about losing her son.

"For us they gave all," Taylor said. "We will never forget."