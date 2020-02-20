Melissa Gilbert joins Tidewell Hospice for annual luncheon

Tidewell Hospice's 11th Signature Luncheon brought a "Little House on the Prairie" star to the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota on Feb. 20.

Melissa Gilbert, former president of the Screen Actors Guild and child star on the hit NBC western show, was this year's speaker. Gilbert developed an lifelong interest in helping children, particuarly the chronically and terminally ill, following the death of her adoptive father when she was 11. Copies of her book were available for purchase and autograph following the dinner.