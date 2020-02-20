 Skip to main content
President and CEO Jonathan Fleece and Amy Fleece

Melissa Gilbert joins Tidewell Hospice for annual luncheon

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020

President and CEO Jonathan Fleece and Amy Fleece

Debbie Mason and speaker Melissa Gilbert

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 |

Debbie Mason and speaker Melissa Gilbert

Brenda and David Maraman

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 |

Brenda and David Maraman

Daniel Bell and Austin Moses

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 |

Daniel Bell and Austin Moses

Stephanie Mercier with Diana and Sandy Buchanan

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 |

Stephanie Mercier with Diana and Sandy Buchanan

Dorrie Dovine and Liliette Ouellette

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 |

Dorrie Dovine and Liliette Ouellette

Jennifer Jarvis and Annie Van Slavens

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 |

Jennifer Jarvis and Annie Van Slavens

Maryann Steele Diggs, Alicia and Marcus Hopkins and Joe Hembree

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 |

Maryann Steele Diggs, Alicia and Marcus Hopkins and Joe Hembree

Joseph and Marie Austre

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 |

Joseph and Marie Austre

Mitchell Hermey, Matt Mayper and Janet Hazuda

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 |

Mitchell Hermey, Matt Mayper and Janet Hazuda

Laurie Wolfe and Susan Master

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 |

Laurie Wolfe and Susan Master

Yvonne Buchanan and Karen Long

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 |

Yvonne Buchanan and Karen Long

Michelle Butler, Jen Douglas, Charlie Ann Syprett, Eileen Curd, Dr. Jim Fiorca and Sally Schule

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 |

Michelle Butler, Jen Douglas, Charlie Ann Syprett, Eileen Curd, Dr. Jim Fiorca and Sally Schule

The annual luncheon had lunch followed by the keynote speaker.

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 |

The annual luncheon had lunch followed by the keynote speaker.

Lisa Emory and Taylor LeBall

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 |

Lisa Emory and Taylor LeBall

Book copies were up for purchase after the lunch.

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 |

Book copies were up for purchase after the lunch.

Carol Cohen and Robyn Schmitt

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 |

Carol Cohen and Robyn Schmitt

David Houle and Harry Hobson

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 |

David Houle and Harry Hobson

Melissa and Kelly Caldwell

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 |

Melissa and Kelly Caldwell

The 11th annual Signature Luncheon was hosted Feb. 20 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota
by: Harry Sayer

Tidewell Hospice's 11th Signature Luncheon brought a "Little House on the Prairie" star to the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota on Feb. 20. 

Melissa Gilbert, former president of the Screen Actors Guild and child star on the hit NBC western show, was this year's speaker. Gilbert developed an lifelong interest in helping children, particuarly the chronically and terminally ill,  following the death of her adoptive father when she was 11. Copies of her book were available for purchase and autograph following the dinner.

