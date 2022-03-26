Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee hosts Tropical Nights — A Royal Affair

Lakewood Ranch fundraiser a crowning achievement during Meals on Wheels Plus' 50th year.
Myakka City's Kendra Heath-Brost and Hannah Ketelboeter grabbed their shiniest crowns and most royal gowns and made their way to the Grove ballroom March 26.
Before entering the restaurant's ballroom, they passed members of the Queen's Royal Guard, in this case Stoneybrook's Mike Neville and Venice's Bill Lehnert.
When they entered, they were greeted by Lakewood Ranch's Sylvia Day who was dressed as Queen Elizabeth II.
It was truly a royal affair at Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee's Tropical Nights — a Royal Affair.
"We loved the theme so we wanted to go all out," Ketelboeter said.
"We wanted to live our 'Princess Diaries' moment," Heath-Brost added.
The ballroom was filled with hundreds of people dressed like British royalty.
Lakewood Ranch's Lisa Barnott's crown could be seen from across the room.
"I'm looking forward to raising money for a worthy cause," Barnott said. "And dressing like the queen that I am."
