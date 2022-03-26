 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Mote Ranch's Robert Timm and Lakewood Ranch's Joseph Dunn dress as royalty. "I dress like this every day," Timm says with a smile.

Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee hosts Tropical Nights — A Royal Affair

Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022 |

Mote Ranch's Robert Timm and Lakewood Ranch's Joseph Dunn dress as royalty. "I dress like this every day," Timm says with a smile.

Concession's Bob and Zita Grepling and Country Club East's Theodora Stern look forward to a big night at Tropical Nights — A Royal Affair.

Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022 |

Concession's Bob and Zita Grepling and Country Club East's Theodora Stern look forward to a big night at Tropical Nights — A Royal Affair.

Maribeth Phillips, the president and CEO of Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee, welcomes guests to Tropical Nights — A Royal Affair.

Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022 |

Maribeth Phillips, the president and CEO of Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee, welcomes guests to Tropical Nights — A Royal Affair.

Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee is celebrating 50 years this year.

Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022 |

Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee is celebrating 50 years this year.

Lakewood Ranch's Sylvia Day portrays Queen Elizabeth II and greets guests.

Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022 |

Lakewood Ranch's Sylvia Day portrays Queen Elizabeth II and greets guests.

Stoneybrook's Mike Neville dresses as the Queen's Royal Guard as he escorts Sylvia Day, who is portraying Queen Elizabeth II, and Bob Harrigan to the ballroom.

Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022 |

Stoneybrook's Mike Neville dresses as the Queen's Royal Guard as he escorts Sylvia Day, who is portraying Queen Elizabeth II, and Bob Harrigan to the ballroom.

The ballroom is filled with people dressed as British royalty.

Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022 |

The ballroom is filled with people dressed as British royalty.

Lakewood Ranch's Julianna Niebour browses the items available in the silent auction. "They're awesome," Neibour said about the items. "We're keeping tabs on the bids."

Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022 |

Lakewood Ranch's Julianna Niebour browses the items available in the silent auction. "They're awesome," Neibour said about the items. "We're keeping tabs on the bids."

Myakka City's Hannah and Zach Ketelboeter and Kendra Heath-Brost

Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022 |

Myakka City's Hannah and Zach Ketelboeter and Kendra Heath-Brost

The theme of Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee's Tropical Nights is "A Royal Affair."

Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022 |

The theme of Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee's Tropical Nights is "A Royal Affair."

Stoneybrook's Mike Neville and Venice's Bill Lehnert guard the Grove ballroom as part of the Queen's Guard.

Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022 |

Stoneybrook's Mike Neville and Venice's Bill Lehnert guard the Grove ballroom as part of the Queen's Guard.

Nikomis' Jaime and Julie DiDomenico complete their British royalty look with sashes.

Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022 |

Nikomis' Jaime and Julie DiDomenico complete their British royalty look with sashes.

Palmetto's Mark Messmer, who is a Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee board member, goes all out for the "A Royal Affair" theme.

Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022 |

Palmetto's Mark Messmer, who is a Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee board member, goes all out for the "A Royal Affair" theme.

Lakewood Ranch's John Barnott, Lynn Turner and Lisa Barnott look forward to raising money for Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee while dressing as British royalty.

Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022 |

Lakewood Ranch's John Barnott, Lynn Turner and Lisa Barnott look forward to raising money for Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee while dressing as British royalty.

Cindy Sloan, the general manager of the Food Bank of Manatee, Gene Chilton, the manager at Daybreak Adult Day Center, and Kim Mullins, the nurse at Daybreak Adult Day Center are excited to have fundraisers in person again.

Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022 |

Cindy Sloan, the general manager of the Food Bank of Manatee, Gene Chilton, the manager at Daybreak Adult Day Center, and Kim Mullins, the nurse at Daybreak Adult Day Center are excited to have fundraisers in person again.

Several items are part of the silent auction.

Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022 |

Several items are part of the silent auction.

Myakka City's Danny Cacchiotti is excited to meet Queen Elizabeth II, who is being portrayed by Lakewood Ranch's Sylvia Day.

Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022 |

Myakka City's Danny Cacchiotti is excited to meet Queen Elizabeth II, who is being portrayed by Lakewood Ranch's Sylvia Day.

Share
Lakewood Ranch fundraiser a crowning achievement during Meals on Wheels Plus' 50th year.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Myakka City's Kendra Heath-Brost and Hannah Ketelboeter grabbed their shiniest crowns and most royal gowns and made their way to the Grove ballroom March 26.

Before entering the restaurant's ballroom, they passed members of the Queen's Royal Guard, in this case Stoneybrook's Mike Neville and Venice's Bill Lehnert. 

When they entered, they were greeted by Lakewood Ranch's Sylvia Day who was dressed as Queen Elizabeth II. 

It was truly a royal affair at Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee's Tropical Nights — a Royal Affair.

"We loved the theme so we wanted to go all out," Ketelboeter said. 

"We wanted to live our 'Princess Diaries' moment," Heath-Brost added.

The ballroom was filled with hundreds of people dressed like British royalty. 

Lakewood Ranch's Lisa Barnott's crown could be seen from across the room. 

"I'm looking forward to raising money for a worthy cause," Barnott said. "And dressing like the queen that I am." 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement