Lakewood Ranch's Carol Edward dances between serving bowls of soup. "It's a great day to be out here in the sunshine supporting a good cause," she says. (Photos by Liz Ramos)

Meals on Wheels Plus hosts Empty Bowls on Lakewood Main Street

Country Club's Karen and Richard Plotkin have fun, and some difficulty, picking out their bowls. "They're gorgeous," Karen Plotkin says. "Every one is more beautiful than the other."

Bowls come in all shapes and sizes.

Heritage Harbour's Mike Neville serves Manhattan clam chowder from the Grove.

Handmade bowls are on display for people to choose before picking their soups.

Sarasota's Kathryn Loveland couldn't wait to pick out her bowl. It was her first time attending Empty Bowls.

Palmetto's Brenda Murphy chooses a bowl that has hearts carved along the side and "made with love" imprinted at the bottom of the bowl.

Sarasota's Sarah Kempf serves up a bowl of piping hot chicken noodle soup.

Shamya Andrews and Frances Saez, culinary students at Manatee Technical College, have fun serving tomato bisque during Empty Bowls.

Bradenton's Dave Bullock and Mill Creek's Rae Dowling try samples of soup. "I'm enjoying supporting the event for the community," Dowling says. Bullock adds, "I'm enjoying the food."

Dozens of people enjoy their soup in the shade on Main Street at Lakewood Ranch.

Volunteers line up to serve soup.

Maribeth Phillips, the president and CEO of Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee, and Tara's John McMillen have fun during Empty Bowls.

Sarasota's Stephanie Grepling and Lakewood Ranch's Zita Grepling say Empty Bowls is an awesome event. "The camaraderie is great, and there's so much excitement," Zita Grepling says. They both took home bowls of curry chicken.

People came for the soup, bowls and camaraderie but, most of all, to support the social services organization.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Lakewood Ranch's Cindy Carter gave her sample of beer cheese soup a thumbs up. 

She enjoyed sampling three small cups of the 15 soups available at Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee's Empty Bowls on Nov. 4 on Main Street at Lakewood Ranch before choosing which bowl of soup she would like. 

"This is the place to be," Carter said of Empty Bowls. "It's my first time. I wanted to support Meals on Wheels. It's a great organization."

Before tasting the various soups, attendees perused tables filled with handmade bowls and picked one to take home.

Country Club's Richard and Karen Plotkin kept picking up bowls and putting them back because they found one they liked more.

"They're gorgeous," Karen Plotkin said. "Every one is more beautiful than the other."

