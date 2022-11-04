Meals on Wheels Plus hosts Empty Bowls on Lakewood Main Street

Lakewood Ranch's Cindy Carter gave her sample of beer cheese soup a thumbs up.

She enjoyed sampling three small cups of the 15 soups available at Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee's Empty Bowls on Nov. 4 on Main Street at Lakewood Ranch before choosing which bowl of soup she would like.

"This is the place to be," Carter said of Empty Bowls. "It's my first time. I wanted to support Meals on Wheels. It's a great organization."

Before tasting the various soups, attendees perused tables filled with handmade bowls and picked one to take home.

Country Club's Richard and Karen Plotkin kept picking up bowls and putting them back because they found one they liked more.

"They're gorgeous," Karen Plotkin said. "Every one is more beautiful than the other."