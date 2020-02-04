McNeal's Grandparents Day a first for some but last for others

Bud and Jeannie Clarkson don't get to eat lunch with their grandsons Jackson and Alex Miller often.

On Feb. 4, the Clarksons were lucky and were able to sit outside Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School, where Jackson Miller is a first grader and Alex Miller is a fourth grader, and eat lunch with their grandsons during the school's Grandparents Day.

The couple happened to be visiting from Ohio when McNeal hosted Grandparents Day Feb. 3 and Feb. 4.

"It worked out really well," Jeannie Clarkson said. "We're really glad. It's our first time we're able to come to Grandparents Day."

Alex Miller was happy to eat with his grandparents before going to the book fair. He already knew he was going to purchase on of the "Dog Man" books.

While it was the Clarksons' first visit during Grandparents Day, some grandparents, like Gwen Barshay, were sad it would be their last as their grandchildren are in fifth grade.

"I love coming here," said Barshay, whose grandson Knox Hammett is in fifth grade. "It's so nice to have things like this to encourage grandparents to be a part of their grandkids' lives."