Gwen Barshay enjoys her final Grandparents Day with her grandson Knox Hammett, a fifth grader at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School. "I love coming here," Barshay says.

McNeal's Grandparents Day a first for some but last for others

Abby Martin, a fifth grader, has lunch with her grandmother Illona Martin. "She is totally the most fabulous granddaughter anybody could have," Illona Martin says. "She's growing up so fast."

Grandparents adore their grandchildren while having lunch during Grandparents Day.

Liam Murray, a first grader, likes eating lunch with his grandparents Pat and Rick Jackle and his sister, Maeve Murray, a fifth grader at the school.

Leah Olsen, a first grader, and her grandmother Joyce Miller love spending time together, especially one-on-one at McNeal's Grandparents Day. Olsen talks to Miller about how her day at school is going and what she does in class.

Bud Clarkson eats lunch with his grandson Jackson Miller, a first grader, and his wife Jeannie Clarkson. This year was the Clarksons' first Grandparents Day as they were visiting from Ohio.

Hailey Padgett, a fifth grader, looks at the book selection during the book fair.

Luci Palmtag, a fifth grader, goes to the book fair with her grandfather John Waggett. Waggett says they come from a family of readers.

Donald McIntosh takes a photo with his granddaughter Savannah McIntosh, a fifth grader, and wife, Janet McIntosh, in front of a photo background made specially for Grandparents Day.

Makayla Mcfarland, a third grader, loves being with her grandmother Doris Pipkens. "It's awesome when you can spend the day together," Pipkens says.

Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School's Parent-Teacher Organization organizes Grandparents Day at the school.

Trish Griffin laughs with her granddaughter Liliana Macri, a first grader, while having lunch.

Oliver White, a first grader, enjoys lunch with his grandmother Shirley Easey, brother Charlie White, a third grader, and grandfather John Easy. Shirley Easey says they love going to the school for Grandparents Day every year.

Sarah Overby, a fourth grader, smiles while her aunt, Katherine Tremblay (back) and grandmother Lyn Greene greet her.

Linday Maughan spends time with her granddaughter Avery Ruffing, a third grader, and Ruffing's other grandmother, Maura Ruffing during Grandparents Day. "We're the best grandmas ever," Maughan says.

Harold Sanin loves spending time with his granddaughter Isabella Padget, a third grader, and his wife, Nancy Sanin. The Sanins also ate and went to the book fair with their other granddaughter Hailey Padgett, a fifth grader.

Liam Skelly, a kindergartner, hugs his grandmother Deborah Skelly when he sees her at Grandparents Day.

Adelyn Layne, a kindergartner, hugs her grandmother Patricia Appelbee before going to eat lunch together.

McNeal grandparents enjoy eating lunch and going to the book fair with their grandchildren.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Bud and Jeannie Clarkson don't get to eat lunch with their grandsons Jackson and Alex Miller often. 

On Feb. 4, the Clarksons were lucky and were able to sit outside Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School, where Jackson Miller is a first grader and Alex Miller is a fourth grader, and eat lunch with their grandsons during the school's Grandparents Day. 

The couple happened to be visiting from Ohio when McNeal hosted Grandparents Day Feb. 3 and Feb. 4. 

"It worked out really well," Jeannie Clarkson said. "We're really glad. It's our first time we're able to come to Grandparents Day."

Alex Miller was happy to eat with his grandparents before going to the book fair. He already knew he was going to purchase on of the "Dog Man" books.

While it was the Clarksons' first visit during Grandparents Day, some grandparents, like Gwen Barshay, were sad it would be their last as their grandchildren are in fifth grade.

"I love coming here," said Barshay, whose grandson Knox Hammett is in fifth grade. "It's so nice to have things like this to encourage grandparents to be a part of their grandkids' lives."

 

