Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School second-grader Khloe Kenyan, 7, crushes together wildflowers and biodegradable paper to create a seed ball during an International Peace Day activity about bees.

McNeal Elementary School students learn to "bee the change" in Lakewood Ranch

Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School fourth-graders Raine Thomas, 9, left, and Cora Erhardt, right, work together to cut out pieces of cloth that will be made into eco-friendly food storage.

Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School second-grader Sophie Lowrance makes a face while squishing wet wildflowers and biodegradable paper together to make a seed ball.

Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School PTO member Kelly Laning, separates a eco-friendly food storage bag from wax paper. Students made the food storage bags as an alternative to plastic wraps as part of International Peace Day.

Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School second-grader Sophia Tabb, 7, center, carefully squishes together wildflowers and biodegradable paper to make a seed ball she can put in her yard at home to help bees.

Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School volunteer Julie Ruffing uses an iron to create eco-friendly food storage a student made to use as an alternative to plastic wraps.

From front left, Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School second-graders Hayden Laning, 7, and Violet Cadavid, 7, make seed balls with the help of PTO members, from back left, Kelly Laning, who is Hayden's mom, and Jolene Stewart.

Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School volunteer Jennifer Schefft waves around eco-friendly food storage a student made to cool it down after using an iron to create it.

Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School second-grader Owen Tana, 7, rolls together wildflowers and biodegradable paper to make a seed ball during a bee activity to celebrate International Peace Day.

Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School PTO member Kelly Laning drops seeds into second-grader Haven Wiley's seed ball. The seed balls will grow wildflowers to attract bees so they can continue to pollinate.

From left, Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School fourth-graders Thiago Bravo, 9, Colt Smith, 10, and Hilel Yakich, 9, work together to outline a card on a piece of cloth to make eco-friendly food storage.

Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School second-graders Haven Wiley, 7, front, and Deacon Hauenstein, 7, make seed balls during an activity to celebrate International Peace Day.

International Peace Day at McNeal leads to activities to help the bees.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School second-grader Hayden Laning smushed his seed ball together and rolled it around in his hand.

"It felt weird because it was all watery and runny," said Laning, who is 7.

Laning made a small dent in the ball so his mother, Kelly, could drop a few seeds into it. Kelly Laning volunteered Sept. 20 to help students complete different environmental activities to help them "bee the change."

Students in kindergarten through third grade made seed balls consisting of wildflowers and biodegradable paper as an activity to celebrate International Peace Day, which had the theme of climate action for peace.

Once the seed balls are dry, students can take them home to plant so the wildflowers can grow and bees can use them to continue pollinating. 

"Hopefully the deer in my backyard don't eat it," said Sophie Lowrance, a 7-year-old second-grader.

Fourth- and fifth-graders created beeswax wraps, which are an eco-friendly food storage alternative to plastic wraps.

McNeal Elementary partnered with SUGAR, a local nonprofit, to provide activities centered around bees.

"Bees are becoming extinct, and they're really important to our lives, our food supply and so many things that we don't realize," said Kristi Dyer, an exceptional student education teacher. "Our kids are getting to 'bee' the change as they learn about spreading peace and kindness in our community."

