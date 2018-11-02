McNeal Elementary goes Hawaiian style

Dressed in a green grass skirt and layers of leis, 6-year-old Nahla Vlasak put her hands in the air and did a hula dance.

It wasn't Hawaiian music playing, but it didn't matter. Nahla was excited about Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School's luau-themed fall dance Nov. 2. She learned the hula because she and her family plan to go to Hawaii in 2019.

"We're going next year for our 20th wedding anniversary," Nahla's mother, Jackie, said. Nahla will join her parents, Jackie and Dion, and siblings, Sophia, Halley and Matt.

Until then, she'll enjoy wearing the leis and grass skirt they bought for the dance.

Dozens of families enjoyed snacks, dancing, the limbo and socializing in the school's cafeteria.