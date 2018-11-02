 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Kindergartners Riley Patterson and Molly Burgess like to dance.

McNeal Elementary goes Hawaiian style

Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 |

Kindergartners Riley Patterson and Molly Burgess like to dance.

Buy this Photo
Sara Talamas and Ella Fuschetto, both 6, are in first grade.

Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 |

Sara Talamas and Ella Fuschetto, both 6, are in first grade.

Buy this Photo
Six-year-old Kylee Owens, pictured with her mother, Stephanie Owens, liked doing the limbo.

Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 |

Six-year-old Kylee Owens, pictured with her mother, Stephanie Owens, liked doing the limbo.

Buy this Photo
Katie Wehmeyer, 7, practices the hula hoop at home. She learned how to do it at school.

Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 |

Katie Wehmeyer, 7, practices the hula hoop at home. She learned how to do it at school.

Buy this Photo
Nahla Vlasak knows how to hula dance.

Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 |

Nahla Vlasak knows how to hula dance.

Buy this Photo
Second-grader Ella Dyer dances to "Watch Me."

Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 |

Second-grader Ella Dyer dances to "Watch Me."

Buy this Photo
Francesca Gnad and Courtney Flesche played at Miss Manatee Softball together.

Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 |

Francesca Gnad and Courtney Flesche played at Miss Manatee Softball together.

Buy this Photo
Caroline Bradley, 7, likes to dance with her hula hoop in hand.

Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 |

Caroline Bradley, 7, likes to dance with her hula hoop in hand.

Buy this Photo
Jude Ardanas hangs out with friend, Lukas Nantes and Lukas' brother, Sebastian Nantes.

Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 |

Jude Ardanas hangs out with friend, Lukas Nantes and Lukas' brother, Sebastian Nantes.

Buy this Photo
Third-grader Charlie Lloyd, 8, dances the "Chicken Dance."

Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 |

Third-grader Charlie Lloyd, 8, dances the "Chicken Dance."

Buy this Photo
Fifth-graders Mia McGuire and Isabelle Jacobson dance to the "Chicken Dance." They have been friends since second grade.

Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 |

Fifth-graders Mia McGuire and Isabelle Jacobson dance to the "Chicken Dance." They have been friends since second grade.

Buy this Photo
Share
Fall dance takes on luau theme.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Dressed in a green grass skirt and layers of leis, 6-year-old Nahla Vlasak put her hands in the air and did a hula dance.

It wasn't Hawaiian music playing, but it didn't matter. Nahla was excited about Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School's luau-themed fall dance Nov. 2. She learned the hula because she and her family plan to go to Hawaii in 2019.

"We're going next year for our 20th wedding anniversary," Nahla's mother, Jackie, said. Nahla will join her parents, Jackie and Dion, and siblings, Sophia, Halley and Matt. 

Until then, she'll enjoy wearing the leis and grass skirt they bought for the dance.

Dozens of families enjoyed snacks, dancing, the limbo and socializing in the school's cafeteria.

Related Stories

Advertisement