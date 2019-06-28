Mattison's summer camp cooks up imagination

Sarasota's newest pastry chefs are young, innovative and summer campers.

Mattison's Forty-One hosts four chef camps each summer ranging from beginning chef and pastry to advanced chef and pastry that teach aspiring chefs the ins and outs of the restaurant world.

Lead by Chef Alex Vasquez, the one-week camps introduce a new recipe for the campers to master each day while also teaching them food safety, food-handling techniques and dining room training. At the end of the week a graduation is held where the students serve their creations to friends and family.

The June 24 camp was all about baking as 14 kids ages 10-13 attended the beginning pastry camp.

That week, learning how to bake the gooey chocolate chip cookies, intricately decorated brownies and classic blueberry muffins took center stage. But, the little chefs also got a chance to make crème brûlée, focaccia bread and mini cheesecakes.

Chef May Cavazos taught the campers that baking is a science, but imagination is key –– which is how the campers found themselves making s'mores focaccia bread.

But when asked what the little chefs' favorite part of the camp was, they all yelled out, "Eating!"