Master class in serenity on Longboat Key

Tai chi is a weekly thing at The Paradise Center on Longboat Key, but not so visits from Master Max Yan.

As in past visits, The Paradise Center’s usual teacher, Reuben Fernandez, warmed up the students before handing them off to Yan during a class on Friday in the center's parking lot.

Fernandez has been a student of Yan’s for nearly 20 years. Yan, 55, is a 27th generation practitioner of Dragon Gate Taoism, a form of the philosophy that incorporates Buddhism and Confucianism. Tai chi is a physical manifestation of taoism and its softness and balance.

On a beautiful day for an outdoor activity, about 30 people came out to participate.

Tai chi enthusiast Barbara Mason noted that no matter what the weather before or after a tai chi class, the day of the event always seems to turn out perfect.