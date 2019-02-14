 Skip to main content
Tempest and Clinton Sells

Married couples say 'I do' again on Siesta Key

Alice and George Becht

Keith and Wanda Guelzow

Terri and Rich LaPenna

Laurie Vodney Wright, from Chamber Orchestra of Sarasota, played violin before the service.

Lynda and David Waltz

Richard and Susan Banks

Joe and Amy Giordano

John and Michele Kraivec

Vern and Josee DeCaire

Linda and Bob Brucksierker

Troy, Lola and Natalie Duquette

Troy Duquette laid one on Natalie Duquette

Rachel and Bill Hall have been married 4 years, but are redoing their wedding pictures because it was raining on their wedding day.

Tim and Sharon Rafferty

Jean and Doug Vanderlaan

Jo and Mel Stone

Lise and Jeff Javage

Christine and Garry Walsh

Sarasota County's vow renewal service took place on Feb. 14.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

It's hard to put your finger on exactly what can make a marriage work.

Jerry and Gail Klink have been married 56 years, so they might have an idea or two.

"Here's the secret. Two words. 'Yes dear,'" said Jerry Klink.

Over 400 couples came out to renew their vows in Sarasota County's Say 'I Do' Again ceremony on Feb. 14 on Siesta Key Beach. Despite the overcast and windy day, there was no doubt love was in the air. The longest running marriage in attendance had been married 65 years, and one, Jeff and Lise Javage had only been married a day. 

