Married couples say 'I do' again on Siesta Key

It's hard to put your finger on exactly what can make a marriage work.

Jerry and Gail Klink have been married 56 years, so they might have an idea or two.

"Here's the secret. Two words. 'Yes dear,'" said Jerry Klink.

Over 400 couples came out to renew their vows in Sarasota County's Say 'I Do' Again ceremony on Feb. 14 on Siesta Key Beach. Despite the overcast and windy day, there was no doubt love was in the air. The longest running marriage in attendance had been married 65 years, and one, Jeff and Lise Javage had only been married a day.