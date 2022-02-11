 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Mariah Hope works on a custom portrait during the market.

Market on Longboat Key expands in second month

Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 |

Mariah Hope works on a custom portrait during the market.

The vendors were spread out around Town Center Green this month.

Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 |

The vendors were spread out around Town Center Green this month.

Andee Axe's art sparkled in the sunshine.

Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 |

Andee Axe's art sparkled in the sunshine.

Deb McGillen and Linda Nichols

Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 |

Deb McGillen and Linda Nichols

Pat and Fran McGettigan bought salsa and guacamole.

Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 |

Pat and Fran McGettigan bought salsa and guacamole.

There were two produce vendors this month, set up near the entrance of the market.

Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 |

There were two produce vendors this month, set up near the entrance of the market.

Amy Vankirk

Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 |

Amy Vankirk

Mary Lou Johnson signs a book.

Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 |

Mary Lou Johnson signs a book.

Flyers for next month's market sat amongst pieces of driftwood for sale.

Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 |

Flyers for next month's market sat amongst pieces of driftwood for sale.

Karen Beaumont and Chris Johnson came to the market from tennis.

Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 |

Karen Beaumont and Chris Johnson came to the market from tennis.

Selina Gray came from the east coast to participate in the market .

Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 |

Selina Gray came from the east coast to participate in the market .

One produce vendor, Frog Song Organic and Honeyside Farms, set out an identifier for radishes.

Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 |

One produce vendor, Frog Song Organic and Honeyside Farms, set out an identifier for radishes.

Amy Ebert waves from the Siesta Pops truck.

Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 |

Amy Ebert waves from the Siesta Pops truck.

Share
The number of vendors went from 66 in the first month to 103 in February.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

The Market on Longboat Key was so enticing that an entire hive of bees showed up. On Feb. 11, hundreds came to the second monthly market at Town Center Green. Because it took place on the lawn, one vendor ran afoul of a hive of bees, which proceeded to pay deep attention to her baked goods, but attendees still supported the stand. 

Last month, the number of vendors who could set up was limited, because the only space available was the parking lot of Town Center Green. There were 66 scheduled last month, but on Feb. 11 there were 103 vendors, including two produce vendors and several artists organized into five aisles on the Town Center Green. Some vendors even had double or triple spaces, organizer Nancy Ambrose said, so there could potentially be even more. 

Next month will be the final market of the year, but there is potential for it to come back in the future.

Ambrose said it was difficult to tell if there were more customers or about the same as January because of the larger space, but the first market brought hundreds of people to the lot. 

"The people that come out seem to really enjoy it," Ambrose said. 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement