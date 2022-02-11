Market on Longboat Key expands in second month

The Market on Longboat Key was so enticing that an entire hive of bees showed up. On Feb. 11, hundreds came to the second monthly market at Town Center Green. Because it took place on the lawn, one vendor ran afoul of a hive of bees, which proceeded to pay deep attention to her baked goods, but attendees still supported the stand.

Last month, the number of vendors who could set up was limited, because the only space available was the parking lot of Town Center Green. There were 66 scheduled last month, but on Feb. 11 there were 103 vendors, including two produce vendors and several artists organized into five aisles on the Town Center Green. Some vendors even had double or triple spaces, organizer Nancy Ambrose said, so there could potentially be even more.

If You Go The final market will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 11 at Town Center Green, 600 Bay Isles Road. Email [email protected] for information.

Next month will be the final market of the year, but there is potential for it to come back in the future.

Ambrose said it was difficult to tell if there were more customers or about the same as January because of the larger space, but the first market brought hundreds of people to the lot.

"The people that come out seem to really enjoy it," Ambrose said.