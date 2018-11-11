 Skip to main content
Rick Boyette and Tom McElheny

Marine Corps celebrates 243rd birthday

Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 |

Even founder Elliott Metcalfe and his wife Becky Titus

Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 |

Mike Whaley and David Oakes with Jan Whitlock and Phyllis Oakes

Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 |

Gail Alexander with her husband retired Col. John Alexander

Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 |

Stu White and Charlie O'Donnell

Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 |

George Hofmann, Glenn Hadlock, Dan Morris and Bill Glunk

Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 |

Stanley Ptak and Bill Burchette

Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 |

Tom Smith, Ralph C. Franklin and Jarvis Lynch

Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 |

The event featured a cake-cutting ceremony.

Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 |

Veterans of the U.S. Marine Corps gathered Nov. 10 at Marina Jack to celebrate birthday.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

Nov. 10 marked the 243rd birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps. Marines in Sarasota celebrated at Marina Jack with a luncheon honoring all those who served. The annual event was started 16 years ago by former Public Defender Elliott Metcalfe who brought together about 14 Marines. Since then, the event has drawn hundreds of Marines from 25 to 95 years old. 

"Marines are a special breed," said event organizer Tom Smith. "There's a reason why we are called 'the few, the proud.' Once you're a Marine, you're always a Marine." 

 

