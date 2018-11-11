Marine Corps celebrates 243rd birthday

Nov. 10 marked the 243rd birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps. Marines in Sarasota celebrated at Marina Jack with a luncheon honoring all those who served. The annual event was started 16 years ago by former Public Defender Elliott Metcalfe who brought together about 14 Marines. Since then, the event has drawn hundreds of Marines from 25 to 95 years old.

"Marines are a special breed," said event organizer Tom Smith. "There's a reason why we are called 'the few, the proud.' Once you're a Marine, you're always a Marine."