Terri Klauber, Rochelle Nigri, Mandi Arthur, Kelly Romanoff and Kara Saunders

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens puts on surrealist celebration with Orchid Ball

Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 |

Terri Klauber, Rochelle Nigri, Mandi Arthur, Kelly Romanoff and Kara Saunders

The gardens were full of surrealist imagery.

The gardens were full of surrealist imagery.

Co-Chairwomen Katie Hollingsworth and Ashley Kozel

Co-Chairwomen Katie Hollingsworth and Ashley Kozel

Shelby White with Rob Rominiecki and President and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki

Shelby White with Rob Rominiecki and President and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki

Donna Koffman, Elisabeth Waters, Jaclyn Brunckhorst

Donna Koffman, Elisabeth Waters, Jaclyn Brunckhorst

Ryan and Sepi Ackerman, Billy Gamble and Jill and Chris Melkin

Ryan and Sepi Ackerman, Billy Gamble and Jill and Chris Melkin

Board Chair Pauline Wamsler and Allison Luzier

Board Chair Pauline Wamsler and Allison Luzier

Gary and Barbara Stern with Lydia Dunbar and Darren Erickson

Gary and Barbara Stern with Lydia Dunbar and Darren Erickson

Sherry Koski, Flora Major and Margaret Wise

Sherry Koski, Flora Major and Margaret Wise

Laura Hine and Dr. Hank Hine

Laura Hine and Dr. Hank Hine

Michael and Terri Klauber with Sherry and Tom Koski

Michael and Terri Klauber with Sherry and Tom Koski

Mark Creech, Liz Stamoulis and Jay Berman

Mark Creech, Liz Stamoulis and Jay Berman

Harold Johnson and Krista Toomre

Harold Johnson and Krista Toomre

Rep. Margaret Good, Audrey Robbins, Kay Mathers and Wendy Feinstein

Rep. Margaret Good, Audrey Robbins, Kay Mathers and Wendy Feinstein

Vidisha Patel, Carol Ockman and Peggy Waller

Vidisha Patel, Carol Ockman and Peggy Waller

The cocktail hour had an intricate dance number.

The cocktail hour had an intricate dance number.

Johanna and Lem Sharp

Johanna and Lem Sharp

Renee Phinney and Glen Rieth

Renee Phinney and Glen Rieth

Dave and Kirstin Fulkerson

Dave and Kirstin Fulkerson

Larry and Debby Haspel with Gail and Joe Morganroth

Larry and Debby Haspel with Gail and Joe Morganroth

Michael and Mary Jane Hartenstine with John Wagner

Michael and Mary Jane Hartenstine with John Wagner

Cornelia Matson

Cornelia Matson

Brittany Wescott

Brittany Wescott

Phillip Dickson and Gina Berry

Phillip Dickson and Gina Berry

Barrie and Hakan Sokmensuer

Barrie and Hakan Sokmensuer

Sen. Joe Gruters and Sydney Gruters with Rep. Vern Buchanan

Sen. Joe Gruters and Sydney Gruters with Rep. Vern Buchanan

Steve and Lisa High with Dick Matson

Steve and Lisa High with Dick Matson

Paula and Jake Sorg with Roxie Jerde

Paula and Jake Sorg with Roxie Jerde

Tom Luzier, Roseanne Frano, Allison Luzier and Kurt Lucas

Tom Luzier, Roseanne Frano, Allison Luzier and Kurt Lucas

Jamie Becker and Amanda Morris with Brenda and Geoffrey Michel

Jamie Becker and Amanda Morris with Brenda and Geoffrey Michel

David Munoz

David Munoz

Board Chair Pauline Wamsler

Board Chair Pauline Wamsler

The tent area had a butterfly creation hanging overhead.

The tent area had a butterfly creation hanging overhead.

Michael Ballantyne, Michelle Roy and Paul Cantor

Michael Ballantyne, Michelle Roy and Paul Cantor

Craig Kenkel and Nicole Kaney

Craig Kenkel and Nicole Kaney

Orchid Ball: Expect the Unexpected was held Feb 8.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens took guests on a mind-bending journey during its annual Orchid Ball on Feb 8.

This year's "Expect the Unexpected" theme more than lived up to the name, with floating eyeballs, twisting patterns, and melting clocks covering large swaths of the garden. Guests arrived dressed in wild and colorful attire to match the occasion. The theme accompanied the museum's new "Salvador Dalí: Gardens of the Mind" exhibition, which celebrates the works and legacy of the legendary surrealist artist. 

Guests spent a lengthy reception exploring the new exhibit and mingling over drinks. They eventually retired to a tent area for a dinner which included lobster tail, tiger prawn, filet mignon and a surprise Dali-inspired dessert. The night's paddle raise benefited Marie Selby Botanical's family and education programs. The night concluded with music and dancing.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

