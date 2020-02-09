Marie Selby Botanical Gardens puts on surrealist celebration with Orchid Ball

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens took guests on a mind-bending journey during its annual Orchid Ball on Feb 8.

This year's "Expect the Unexpected" theme more than lived up to the name, with floating eyeballs, twisting patterns, and melting clocks covering large swaths of the garden. Guests arrived dressed in wild and colorful attire to match the occasion. The theme accompanied the museum's new "Salvador Dalí: Gardens of the Mind" exhibition, which celebrates the works and legacy of the legendary surrealist artist.

Guests spent a lengthy reception exploring the new exhibit and mingling over drinks. They eventually retired to a tent area for a dinner which included lobster tail, tiger prawn, filet mignon and a surprise Dali-inspired dessert. The night's paddle raise benefited Marie Selby Botanical's family and education programs. The night concluded with music and dancing.