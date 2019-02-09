Marie Selby Botanical Gardens paints with the colors of the sun

The sun may have been down and gone by the time guests arrived at the sold out Orchid Ball, but the colors of the sun still shined warmly Feb. 9 at the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

Gauguin's Sunset in Paradise created the theme of the evening. Over 550 guests dressed in reds, oranges and yellows entered the gardens to be welcomed by tiki torches and statues, surrounded by the greenery of the gardens. The exhibition officially opens to the public tomorrow.

A drizzle of rain moved guests under the tent a little early, but that didn't stop the party. A few guests started the dance party early with The Robert Williamson Band and Jared Violin.

Dinner was served on a scallop shell, followed by a tropics-inspired main course and a clam dessert to follow. The paddle raise was during dinner, which raised funds for the Family Togetherness Program. This program helps provide children a chance to see the gardens and learn about the holistic benefits of nature that they might not get otherwise.

Orchid Ball ended with more dancing to the live band under the tent and an after party in Michael's on the Bay.