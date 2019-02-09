 Skip to main content
Mike Wilson with CEO and President Jennifer and Rob Rominiecki

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens paints with the colors of the sun

Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019

Co-Chairwomen Liebe Gamble, Kate Hollingsworth, Ashley Kozel and Emily Stroud

Co-Chairwomen Liebe Gamble, Kate Hollingsworth, Ashley Kozel and Emily Stroud

Hermione Gilpin and Donna Koffman

Tom and Gwen Watson

William and Monique Paterson

Julie and Stan Grabarek

The Orchid Ball 2019 was inspired by the new exhibition Gauguin: Voyage to Paradise.

The Gauguin: Voyage to Paradise exhibition is open to the public Feb. 10.

Guests received a clam shell or a piece of coral on their plate.

The Orchid Ball 2019 was inspired by the new exhibition Gauguin: Voyage to Paradise.

The flowers ranged from light to dark to mimic a sunset.

Melanie and Troy Williams

Etinne and Kim Bleach

Clara Reynardus de Villanueva and Roberto Villanueva with Jaime and Adam Still

Camile and Stefan Campagna

Karen Turner, Debbie Partridge and Leah Cotter

Sepi and Ryan Ackerman

Heather Dunhill and Ted Meekma

Wengay and Melissa Newton

The Gauguin: Voyage to Paradise exhibition features tapa cloth, masks, tikis, bamboo and canoes.

Anne Virag, Judy Cahn and Brian Lipton

Karen Misantone, Mike and Tina Granthon and Danielle and Nick Roberts

Patrick and Bernice Hebda

Margaret Wise and Teri A. Hansen

Sally Schule, Mark Walker and Ariane Dart

Erica Greggory, Lori Moran and Janelle Beruff

Alyssa Esteban, Jordan Oliveira-Heller and Christina Valastin-Fraser

After guests were ushered under the tent, a few braved the dance floor before dinner.

The first course was a ceviche served in a scallop shell.

Jared Violin played music throughout dinner.

Dessert was a chocolate conch shell.

Shelby White and Mette Gauguin

NK Productions helped with the event.

Guests received a bundle of flowers as they exited for the evening.

Orchid Ball 2019: Gauguin's Sunset in Paradise was held Feb. 9.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The sun may have been down and gone by the time guests arrived at the sold out Orchid Ball, but the colors of the sun still shined warmly Feb. 9 at the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens. 

Gauguin's Sunset in Paradise created the theme of the evening. Over 550 guests dressed in reds, oranges and yellows entered the gardens to be welcomed by tiki torches and statues, surrounded by the greenery of the gardens. The exhibition officially opens to the public tomorrow. 

A drizzle of rain moved guests under the tent a little early, but that didn't stop the party. A few guests started the dance party early with The Robert Williamson Band and Jared Violin. 

Dinner was served on a scallop shell, followed by a tropics-inspired main course and a clam dessert to follow. The paddle raise was during dinner, which raised funds for the Family Togetherness Program. This program helps provide children a chance to see the gardens and learn about the holistic benefits of nature that they might not get otherwise. 

Orchid Ball ended with more dancing to the live band under the tent and an after party in Michael's on the Bay.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

