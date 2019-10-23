 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwoman Pauline Wamsler Joerger, speaker Heather Grzybeck and co-Chairwoman Ariane Dart

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens hosts orchid-themed luncheon

Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 |

Co-Chairwoman Pauline Wamsler Joerger, speaker Heather Grzybeck and co-Chairwoman Ariane Dart

Megan-Whitney Howell, speaker Kuniko Yamamoto and Yoko Cuppett

Megan-Whitney Howell, speaker Kuniko Yamamoto and Yoko Cuppett

The luncheon had orchid arrangements available for purchase.

The luncheon had orchid arrangements available for purchase.

Kay Cessaro and Shirley Hicks

Kay Cessaro and Shirley Hicks

Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed, Caroline Ellerson, co-Chairwoman Ariane Dart and Ping Faulhaber

Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed, Caroline Ellerson, co-Chairwoman Ariane Dart and Ping Faulhaber

Clara Reynardus de Villanueva and Vivian Kouvant

Clara Reynardus de Villanueva and Vivian Kouvant

Paper lanterns hung from the ceiling.

Paper lanterns hung from the ceiling.

Martha Harrison, Hermione Gilpin and Kathy Brown

Martha Harrison, Hermione Gilpin and Kathy Brown

Wendy Feinstein and Brian Lipton

Wendy Feinstein and Brian Lipton

Sandra Burkin, Barbara Franke and Lee Levins

Sandra Burkin, Barbara Franke and Lee Levins

Margarete von Antwerpen

Margarete von Antwerpen

Guests had lunch before hearing from Heather Gryzbeck and Kuniko Yamamoto.

Guests had lunch before hearing from Heather Gryzbeck and Kuniko Yamamoto.

Jane Paulishak and Sylvia Barber

Jane Paulishak and Sylvia Barber

Marianne McComb, Ann Logan and Gary Heard

Marianne McComb, Ann Logan and Gary Heard

Toulla Zwick, Nancy Blackburn, Ann Charters and Gretchen Rimmer

Toulla Zwick, Nancy Blackburn, Ann Charters and Gretchen Rimmer

Noreen Delaney, Eileen Curd and Kay Delaney

Noreen Delaney, Eileen Curd and Kay Delaney

Co-Chairwoman Pauline Wamsler Joerger thanked the crowd.

Co-Chairwoman Pauline Wamsler Joerger thanked the crowd.

Jenny Lascelle, Susan Sofia and Mary Ann Meyer

Jenny Lascelle, Susan Sofia and Mary Ann Meyer

Kelly Romanoff, Marcy Klein and Pat Thompson

Kelly Romanoff, Marcy Klein and Pat Thompson

Cornelia Matson, Pamela Hughes, Jennifer Rominiecki and Nikki Sedacca

Cornelia Matson, Pamela Hughes, Jennifer Rominiecki and Nikki Sedacca

Kristen Freithe, Katherine Martucci and Wendy Deming

Kristen Freithe, Katherine Martucci and Wendy Deming

Nick Ayotte, Greg Newman, Laura Gaythwait, Justin Fornataro and Scott Swan

Nick Ayotte, Greg Newman, Laura Gaythwait, Justin Fornataro and Scott Swan

Miri Hardy, Pam Capone, Carol Lackey and Margaret Rohr

Miri Hardy, Pam Capone, Carol Lackey and Margaret Rohr

The season's first Lunch in the Gardens was hosted Oct. 23 at Michael's on the Bay at Selby Gardens.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Flowers were very much in bloom during the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens' Lunch in the Gardens event Oct. 23.

The fall luncheon welcomed Heather Grzybek, Garden Curator at the Morikami Museum and Japanese, who spoke to her love of gardening. Each table had orchid arrangements that could be found in Orchid Show 2019: Blossoms of Asia exhibition currently on display. 

Guests also enjoyed a performance from Kuniko Yamamoto, a performing artist and the owner of the Origami Air art studio, during lunch. The art studio had a pop-up display inside Michael's on the Bay where supporters looked at origami constructs and wore specially crafted headwear. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

