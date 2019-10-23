Marie Selby Botanical Gardens hosts orchid-themed luncheon

Flowers were very much in bloom during the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens' Lunch in the Gardens event Oct. 23.

The fall luncheon welcomed Heather Grzybek, Garden Curator at the Morikami Museum and Japanese, who spoke to her love of gardening. Each table had orchid arrangements that could be found in Orchid Show 2019: Blossoms of Asia exhibition currently on display.

Guests also enjoyed a performance from Kuniko Yamamoto, a performing artist and the owner of the Origami Air art studio, during lunch. The art studio had a pop-up display inside Michael's on the Bay where supporters looked at origami constructs and wore specially crafted headwear.