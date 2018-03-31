Mar Vista hosts egg-cellent Easter celebration

Mar Vista Dockside Restaurant hatched a sweet Easter celebration March 31.

As the clock neared 10 a.m., kids and their families lined Mar Vista’s backyard waiting for the go ahead on the restaurant’s 30th annual Easter Egg Hunt.

As soon as 10 a.m. hit, kids dashed across Mar Vista’s property, capturing all 3,500 eggs that were strewn across the lawn, trees, chairs and tables.

When all the candy-filled eggs had been found, kids posed for photos with the Easter Bunny and tried to convince him to give them clues on where the golden egg might be hidden. He didn’t say a peep.







