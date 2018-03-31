 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Anna Smith smiles with the Easter Bunny.

Mar Vista hosts egg-cellent Easter celebration

Saturday, Mar. 31, 2018 |

Anna Smith smiles with the Easter Bunny.

Buy this Photo
Candy-filled eggs were scattered around the Mar Vista property.

Saturday, Mar. 31, 2018 |

Candy-filled eggs were scattered around the Mar Vista property.

Buy this Photo
Lauren Taylor Nock shows off the eggs she found.

Saturday, Mar. 31, 2018 |

Lauren Taylor Nock shows off the eggs she found.

Buy this Photo
Shane Bradley, Lily Goodier and Luna Carter

Saturday, Mar. 31, 2018 |

Shane Bradley, Lily Goodier and Luna Carter

Buy this Photo
3,500 Easter eggs were filled with candy and scattered around Mar Vista.

Saturday, Mar. 31, 2018 |

3,500 Easter eggs were filled with candy and scattered around Mar Vista.

Buy this Photo
Gavin Zinck fills his basket with Easter eggs.

Saturday, Mar. 31, 2018 |

Gavin Zinck fills his basket with Easter eggs.

Buy this Photo
Mila and Mora Muise

Saturday, Mar. 31, 2018 |

Mila and Mora Muise

Buy this Photo
While some eggs were on the ground, others were hidden in tree branches.

Saturday, Mar. 31, 2018 |

While some eggs were on the ground, others were hidden in tree branches.

Buy this Photo
Ella Bourgoing and Guilana Bankert

Saturday, Mar. 31, 2018 |

Ella Bourgoing and Guilana Bankert

Buy this Photo
Shane Bradley high-fives the Easter bunny.

Saturday, Mar. 31, 2018 |

Shane Bradley high-fives the Easter bunny.

Buy this Photo
3,500 Easter eggs were filled with candy and scattered around Mar Vista.

Saturday, Mar. 31, 2018 |

3,500 Easter eggs were filled with candy and scattered around Mar Vista.

Buy this Photo
Lily and June Rasmussen

Saturday, Mar. 31, 2018 |

Lily and June Rasmussen

Buy this Photo
Gavin Zinck fills his basket with Easter eggs.

Saturday, Mar. 31, 2018 |

Gavin Zinck fills his basket with Easter eggs.

Buy this Photo
Guilana Bankert and Lauren Taylor and Easton Nock

Saturday, Mar. 31, 2018 |

Guilana Bankert and Lauren Taylor and Easton Nock

Buy this Photo
Ivy and Felicity Ladbraake

Saturday, Mar. 31, 2018 |

Ivy and Felicity Ladbraake

Buy this Photo
Kids ask the Easter Bunny for help finding the golden eggs.

Saturday, Mar. 31, 2018 |

Kids ask the Easter Bunny for help finding the golden eggs.

Buy this Photo
Share
Kids searched for 3500 candy-filled Easter eggs during Mar Vista's 30th annual Easter Egg Hunt on March 31.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Mar Vista Dockside Restaurant hatched a sweet Easter celebration March 31.

As the clock neared 10 a.m., kids and their families lined Mar Vista’s backyard waiting for the go ahead on the restaurant’s 30th annual Easter Egg Hunt.

As soon as 10 a.m. hit, kids dashed across Mar Vista’s property, capturing all 3,500 eggs that were strewn across the lawn, trees, chairs and tables.

When all the candy-filled eggs had been found, kids posed for photos with the Easter Bunny and tried to convince him to give them clues on where the golden egg might be hidden. He didn’t say a peep.




 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

Related Stories

Advertisement