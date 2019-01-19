Manatee County Fair continues run in Palmetto

The Manatee County Fair, which continues its run through Jan. 27, demonstrated even a pig needs to be more of a hog sometimes.

Myakka City 8-year-old Simeon Stillman had hoped to show the pig — which didn't weigh enough — he has been raising at the fair.

"My pig didn't make weight," he said.

Even so, Stillman was in the barn area helping his friends, Myakka City's Azaiah Henry and Hezekiah Henry, who both are showing steers.

Jan. 27 was auction day for the pigs and Danielle Girman proudly watched her son, Lakewood Ranch junior J.T. Girman take his pig into the arena.

The Girmans don't own a farm, but six years ago, J.T. told his mom he wanted to get involved in agriculture and he joined Future Farmers of America. Danielle was asked if it was a good decision.

"It's been everything you ever can imagine," she said. "This is his first time showing a pig."

J.T. proved he has a sense of humor, his 247-pound pig's name is Lindsay Loham.