Bradenton 7-year-old Wyatt Brown entertains double-decker goats at the Manatee County Fair

Manatee County Fair continues run in Palmetto

Bradenton 7-year-old Wyatt Brown entertains double-decker goats at the Manatee County Fair

Those at the fair flipped for juggler Wade Henry.

Those at the fair flipped for juggler Wade Henry.

Lakewood Ranch FFA's J.T. Girman pushes his pig, Lindsay Loham, as John Barnott, the director of building and services for Manatee County, records bids.

Lakewood Ranch FFA's J.T. Girman pushes his pig, Lindsay Loham, as John Barnott, the director of building and services for Manatee County, records bids.

Lindsay Loham was purchased by Falkner Farms of Myakka City.

Lindsay Loham was purchased by Falkner Farms of Myakka City.

FFA and 4-H students wait patiently to auction off their pigs.

FFA and 4-H students wait patiently to auction off their pigs.

Myakka City's Kaylea Lowry was hoping to get $5 to $6 a pound for her pig.

Myakka City's Kaylea Lowry was hoping to get $5 to $6 a pound for her pig.

Not all boots are made for walking. These were made into a planter and entered into a fair contest by Zach Swindell.

Not all boots are made for walking. These were made into a planter and entered into a fair contest by Zach Swindell.

Myakka City's Azaiah Henry, left, Hezekiah Henry, back, and Simeon Stillman relax with a dairy cow during the fair.

Myakka City's Azaiah Henry, left, Hezekiah Henry, back, and Simeon Stillman relax with a dairy cow during the fair.

Myakka City 17-year-old, Karen Kotlarczyk, and East County 11-year-old Eva Gilmore are both members of Awesome Adventures 4-H of Myakka City. They visit with Jazz, a Jersey cow.

Myakka City 17-year-old, Karen Kotlarczyk, and East County 11-year-old Eva Gilmore are both members of Awesome Adventures 4-H of Myakka City. They visit with Jazz, a Jersey cow.

Karen Kotlarczyk's cow, Iconic, comes face-to-face with Palmetto 2-year-old Anthony Cox.

Karen Kotlarczyk's cow, Iconic, comes face-to-face with Palmetto 2-year-old Anthony Cox.

Warm weather led to packed midways.

Warm weather led to packed midways.

Nolan Middle School eighth grader Matthew Ricks gets his pig, Bandit, to face the crowd during the sale.

Nolan Middle School eighth grader Matthew Ricks gets his pig, Bandit, to face the crowd during the sale.

Manatee County Cattlemen Sweetheart Casey Wingate of Myakka City poses with Braden River senior Skyler Buechner, her pig, Noodle, and Eddie Mercurio, a Publix meat manager who bought the pig.

Manatee County Cattlemen Sweetheart Casey Wingate of Myakka City poses with Braden River senior Skyler Buechner, her pig, Noodle, and Eddie Mercurio, a Publix meat manager who bought the pig.

Freedom Elementary fourth-grader Yanci Vidalia had her artwork displayed at the fair.

Freedom Elementary fourth-grader Yanci Vidalia had her artwork displayed at the fair.

Ten-year-old Joshua Well earned an award for his model of the First Battle of Bull Run.

Ten-year-old Joshua Well earned an award for his model of the First Battle of Bull Run.

Manatee County 4-H judged hundreds of projects, which will be on display throughout the fair.

Manatee County 4-H judged hundreds of projects, which will be on display throughout the fair.

The Barnyard Cackle Review entertains the children.

The Barnyard Cackle Review entertains the children.

Duette's Doug Cone is on the Manatee County Cattlemen's Association board and he volunteers flipping burgers at the organization's booth during the fair.

Duette's Doug Cone is on the Manatee County Cattlemen's Association board and he volunteers flipping burgers at the organization's booth during the fair.

Fairgoers could sift through hundreds of photos in the craft barn.

Fairgoers could sift through hundreds of photos in the craft barn.

Bradenton's Kathy Pell, a member of the American Sewing Guild, was on hand to give crafting tips.

Bradenton's Kathy Pell, a member of the American Sewing Guild, was on hand to give crafting tips.

A model railroad exhibit was drawing plenty of interest at the fair.

A model railroad exhibit was drawing plenty of interest at the fair.

Palmetto's Virginia and Paul Carr share a laugh with Rocket-It the Robot, which roams the midway courtesy of Neal Communities.

Palmetto's Virginia and Paul Carr share a laugh with Rocket-It the Robot, which roams the midway courtesy of Neal Communities.

What's a fair without caramel corn and candy apples?

What's a fair without caramel corn and candy apples?

Besides all the exhibits, the fair features plenty of rides and games.

Besides all the exhibits, the fair features plenty of rides and games.

FFA, 4-H students earn their pay-off at livestock auction.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

The Manatee County Fair, which continues its run through Jan. 27, demonstrated even a pig needs to be more of a hog sometimes.

Myakka City 8-year-old Simeon Stillman had hoped to show the pig — which didn't weigh enough — he has been raising at the fair.

"My pig didn't make weight," he said.

Even so, Stillman was in the barn area helping his friends, Myakka City's Azaiah Henry and Hezekiah Henry, who both are showing steers.

Jan. 27 was auction day for the pigs and Danielle Girman proudly watched her son, Lakewood Ranch junior J.T. Girman take his pig into the arena.

The Girmans don't own a farm, but six years ago, J.T. told his mom he wanted to get involved in agriculture and he joined Future Farmers of America. Danielle was asked if it was a good decision.

"It's been everything you ever can imagine," she said. "This is his first time showing a pig."

J.T. proved he has a sense of humor, his 247-pound pig's name is Lindsay Loham.

 

 

 

