Manatee County celebrates 104th Manatee County Fair

When Braden River High School freshman Liam Edwards enrolled in an agriculture class this school year, he did not expect to have a green thumb. But as it came time for the 104th Manatee County Fair, he decided to try his hand at caring for gardenias — a plant his late father, Matthew Edwards, particularly loved.

On Jan. 18, Liam Edwards learned not only had his fully-bloomed gardenia earned first place honors for the high school division of the plant show at the fair, but it also took the title of "grand champion" — or best in show.

"I feel pretty excited," Edwards said. "I might do it again next year and maybe do a different plant to challenge myself."

He and his mother, Michele Bowman-Edwards, were out perusing the arts and crafts exhibition hall, where guests could see everything from model trains and woodworking demonstrations to displays of handmade quilts, photographs and other items.

Fair-goers could enjoy a smorgasbord of food — everything from funnel cakes and elephant ears to giant turkey legs — as well as live music, pig races, a petting zoo, vendor booths, special performances, animal shows and, of course, carnival rides on the midway.

This year's Manatee County Fair runs through Jan. 26 at the Manatee County Fairgrounds in Palmetto.