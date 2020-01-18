 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
The 104th Manatee County Fair's midway is full of rides, carnival games and other activities.

Manatee County celebrates 104th Manatee County Fair

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 |

The 104th Manatee County Fair's midway is full of rides, carnival games and other activities.

Buy this Photo
Palmetto 3-year-old Madison Brissette loves every chance to ride a pony she can get.

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 |

Palmetto 3-year-old Madison Brissette loves every chance to ride a pony she can get.

Buy this Photo
Palmetto's Brandie Teachey was in the arts and crafts hall to demonstrate painting. While waiting for visitors, she took up cross stitch.

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 |

Palmetto's Brandie Teachey was in the arts and crafts hall to demonstrate painting. While waiting for visitors, she took up cross stitch.

Buy this Photo
Dr. Mona Jain Middle School's Sadie Henderson tries her hand at drawing a flower under the guidance of artist David Correia.

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 |

Dr. Mona Jain Middle School's Sadie Henderson tries her hand at drawing a flower under the guidance of artist David Correia.

Buy this Photo
Palmetto's D.J. Cromwell and Heather McBride volunteered to cut strawberries for strawberry shortcakes sold by their church, Church on the Rock. Afterward, they checked out the arts and crafts exhibition hall.

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 |

Palmetto's D.J. Cromwell and Heather McBride volunteered to cut strawberries for strawberry shortcakes sold by their church, Church on the Rock. Afterward, they checked out the arts and crafts exhibition hall.

Buy this Photo
Palmetto's Elsie Hattaway mans a table of Lincoln Logs guests can use to build a masterpiece in the arts and crafts exhibition hall.

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 |

Palmetto's Elsie Hattaway mans a table of Lincoln Logs guests can use to build a masterpiece in the arts and crafts exhibition hall.

Buy this Photo
Russ Dunlap demonstrates woodworking for visitors to the arts and crafts hall. He tapers the edge of a shoehorn with ease.

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 |

Russ Dunlap demonstrates woodworking for visitors to the arts and crafts hall. He tapers the edge of a shoehorn with ease.

Buy this Photo
Michelle Bowman-Edwards and her son, Liam Edwards, check out the craft exhibits after learning Liam Edwards won best of show for plants.

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 |

Michelle Bowman-Edwards and her son, Liam Edwards, check out the craft exhibits after learning Liam Edwards won best of show for plants.

Buy this Photo
Lyle LeCaptain uses a saw to shape the top of a tree during Paul Bunyan's Lumberjack Show.

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 |

Lyle LeCaptain uses a saw to shape the top of a tree during Paul Bunyan's Lumberjack Show.

Buy this Photo
Heritage Harbour's Ryanna, Drake, Tessa and Gary Rice watched pig races and the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show before feasting on an eclair elephant ear.

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 |

Heritage Harbour's Ryanna, Drake, Tessa and Gary Rice watched pig races and the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show before feasting on an eclair elephant ear.

Buy this Photo
Guests enjoy a variety of fair foods, from caramel apples to funnel cakes, grilled sausages and more.

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 |

Guests enjoy a variety of fair foods, from caramel apples to funnel cakes, grilled sausages and more.

Buy this Photo
Six-year-old Forrest Mitchell, who was visiting from Orlando, would win a prize if Pig No. 4 won the pig race.

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 |

Six-year-old Forrest Mitchell, who was visiting from Orlando, would win a prize if Pig No. 4 won the pig race.

Buy this Photo
Vietnamese Asian potbellies were the fastest group of racing pigs at "Pork Chop Downs."

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 |

Vietnamese Asian potbellies were the fastest group of racing pigs at "Pork Chop Downs."

Buy this Photo
Chino Beltran, of The Best Around, grills onions, peppers and sausages for the hungry crowd.

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 |

Chino Beltran, of The Best Around, grills onions, peppers and sausages for the hungry crowd.

Buy this Photo
B.D. Gullett Elementary School's Adurey Douglas showed her calf, Bailey, with the Awesome Adventures 4-H Club. She leased Bailey from Dakin Dairy.

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 |

B.D. Gullett Elementary School's Adurey Douglas showed her calf, Bailey, with the Awesome Adventures 4-H Club. She leased Bailey from Dakin Dairy.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch High School's Hannah Yancey helps her friend Reagan Gross get ready to sell her pig, Squirrel. "I do funny names every year," Gross said of her pig's name.

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 |

Lakewood Ranch High School's Hannah Yancey helps her friend Reagan Gross get ready to sell her pig, Squirrel. "I do funny names every year," Gross said of her pig's name.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch High School's Savanna Plyers raised Wall-E, a 276-pound pig with 1.04 back fat.

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 |

Lakewood Ranch High School's Savanna Plyers raised Wall-E, a 276-pound pig with 1.04 back fat.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch High School sophomore Danielle Levato is sad about selling her 252-pound pig, Hazel. "It's very fun," she said of raising her pig. "She's my baby."

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 |

Lakewood Ranch High School sophomore Danielle Levato is sad about selling her 252-pound pig, Hazel. "It's very fun," she said of raising her pig. "She's my baby."

Buy this Photo
R. Dan Nolan Middle School student Madison Roberts shows her pig for sale. It is purchased by family friends.

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 |

R. Dan Nolan Middle School student Madison Roberts shows her pig for sale. It is purchased by family friends.

Buy this Photo
Myakka City's Adeline Allen, 11, with friend Kyria Stillman behind her, watches as Allen's brother, Isaiah Allen, competes in a corn dog eating contest.

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 |

Myakka City's Adeline Allen, 11, with friend Kyria Stillman behind her, watches as Allen's brother, Isaiah Allen, competes in a corn dog eating contest.

Buy this Photo
East County 4-year-old Wyatt Silliman and his father, Andy Silliman, enjoy a swing ride together on the midway.

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 |

East County 4-year-old Wyatt Silliman and his father, Andy Silliman, enjoy a swing ride together on the midway.

Buy this Photo
Parrish 4-year-old Zoey Jeffers has ridden on a tractor at home, but she liked the one she rode at the fair, too.

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 |

Parrish 4-year-old Zoey Jeffers has ridden on a tractor at home, but she liked the one she rode at the fair, too.

Buy this Photo
Fair-goers could enjoy carnival food, games and rides on the midway.

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 |

Fair-goers could enjoy carnival food, games and rides on the midway.

Buy this Photo
Share
Fair-goers relish fair food, shows and fun in Palmetto.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

When Braden River High School freshman Liam Edwards enrolled in an agriculture class this school year, he did not expect to have a green thumb. But as it came time for the 104th Manatee County Fair, he decided to try his hand at caring for gardenias — a plant his late father, Matthew Edwards, particularly loved.

On Jan. 18, Liam Edwards learned not only had his fully-bloomed gardenia earned first place honors for the high school division of the plant show at the fair, but it also took the title of  "grand champion" — or best in show.

"I feel pretty excited," Edwards said. "I might do it again next year and maybe do a different plant to challenge myself."

He and his mother, Michele Bowman-Edwards, were out perusing the arts and crafts exhibition hall, where guests could see everything from model trains and woodworking demonstrations to displays of handmade quilts, photographs and other items.

Fair-goers could enjoy a smorgasbord of food — everything from funnel cakes and elephant ears to giant turkey legs — as well as live music, pig races, a petting zoo, vendor booths, special performances, animal shows and, of course, carnival rides on the midway.

This year's Manatee County Fair runs through Jan. 26 at the Manatee County Fairgrounds in Palmetto.

 

 

Related Stories

Advertisement