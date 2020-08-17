 Skip to main content
Kinnan Elementary's Giovanny Flores, 7, transforms into a white tiger at the hand of Enchanted Events' artist Cheyenne Dickinson.

Mall at UTC celebrates start of school

Eight-year-old Lakewood Ranch resident Mackayla Blood had her face painted like a unicorn on her last weekend before starting third grade at Robert E. Willis Elementary School.

Sarasota Jungle Gardens' Bri Morton shows off Bumblebee, a ball python.

The Mall at UTC customer service representative Patty Hasson helps with dying face masks.

East County's Christi Humphreys, 10, chose to make her tie-dyed mask green and white.

Paul Buzine provided musical entertainment for guests as they tie-dyed face masks and participated in other activities in that area.

Dancers from Art and Soul Dance Co. performed for the crowd at lunchtime.

Back to School Bash a success in Sarasota.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

With only a few days remaining before she began her third-grade year at Robert E. Willis Elementary School in Lakewood Ranch, Lakewood Ranch's Mackayla Blood was looking for something fun to compete her break.

She found a unicorn.

Or at least she had a unicorn painted on her face during The Mall of University Town Center's Back to School Bash on Aug. 15.

She picked the unicorn because it was going to completely cover her face.

"I was going to do a mermaid, but I realized it was going to be small," she said. "I wanted it on my whole face.

She and hundreds of other children enjoyed visiting vendor booths, watching live performances and even making tie-dyed face masks.

