Sarasota's Georgina Newman, a breast cancer survivor, says being at Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is "quite emotional."

Making Strides walk in Sarasota gets ringing endorsement

Sarasota's Georgina Newman, a breast cancer survivor, says being at Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is "quite emotional."

Lakewood Ranch's Bob DeLosh and his daughter Abbey DeLosh walk in honor of his wife, Joanie DeLosh, who died from breast cancer seven years ago. (Photos by Liz Ramos)

Lakewood Ranch's Bob DeLosh and his daughter Abbey DeLosh walk in honor of his wife, Joanie DeLosh, who died from breast cancer seven years ago. (Photos by Liz Ramos)

Summerfield's Jeff Young and his wife, Betsy Young, celebrate Betsy Young finishing her final round of treatment Oct. 21, the day before the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event.

Summerfield's Jeff Young and his wife, Betsy Young, celebrate Betsy Young finishing her final round of treatment Oct. 21, the day before the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event.

Port Charlotte's Tina Tuzio and North Port's Denise Wald and Karen Rodriguez walk in honor of Wald and Tuzio's mother, Mary Dayton.

Port Charlotte's Tina Tuzio and North Port's Denise Wald and Karen Rodriguez walk in honor of Wald and Tuzio's mother, Mary Dayton.

Sarasota's Vandalyn Whitfield and her niece Kathi Whitfield take a break from visiting the different vendors. Vandalyn Whitfield is a two-time breast cancer survivor.

Sarasota's Vandalyn Whitfield and her niece Kathi Whitfield take a break from visiting the different vendors. Vandalyn Whitfield is a two-time breast cancer survivor.

Sarasota's Amy Alexander, Andrea Hunt, Avery Hunt, Mia Alexander, Lyla Johnson and Shannon Johnson represent National Charity League at Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

Sarasota's Amy Alexander, Andrea Hunt, Avery Hunt, Mia Alexander, Lyla Johnson and Shannon Johnson represent National Charity League at Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

Sarasota Maria Gonzalez leaves a message on a giant chalkboard. Gonzalez says she's happy to see thousands of people coming together to support the American Cancer Society.

Sarasota Maria Gonzalez leaves a message on a giant chalkboard. Gonzalez says she's happy to see thousands of people coming together to support the American Cancer Society.

Sarasota's Jennifer Fountain and Charlotte County's Pam Gordon are excited to participate in the walk. "I'm glad we can show our support," Fountain says.

Sarasota's Jennifer Fountain and Charlotte County's Pam Gordon are excited to participate in the walk. "I'm glad we can show our support," Fountain says.

A garden of pinwheels turn in the wind.

A garden of pinwheels turn in the wind.

Ellenton's Judy and Ken Merrigan are decked out in pink for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. Judy Merrigan is a survivor. "We need all the research we can get," she says.

Ellenton's Judy and Ken Merrigan are decked out in pink for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. Judy Merrigan is a survivor. "We need all the research we can get," she says.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer participants start their walk.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer participants start their walk.

Lakewood Ranch woman celebrates end of treatment at Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Summerfield's Betsy Young walked into her doctor's office Oct. 21 and was surprised to find out it was her last in a series of breast cancer treatments. 

She was able to ring the bell, signifying the end of her treatment. 

Young celebrated with thousands of other breast cancer survivors, those going through treatments, and those who support them during the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk Oct. 22 at Nathan Benderson Park.

"I survived," Young said. "I'm so happy and so optimistic for the future. A year ago, I never thought I would be in this position. I thought I was going to die."

At last year's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk, Young was so sick, she couldn't finish the walk. This year, she couldn't wait to walk the entire route. 

Lakewood Ranch's Bob DeLosh only gets dressed up in a funky outfit once per year, and that's for Making Strides. He was dressed from head to toe in pink including a large wig, shirt, bra, tutu and shoes. 

DeLosh and his daughter, Abbey DeLosh, were walking in honor of DeLosh's wife, Joanie DeLosh. She died from breast cancer seven years ago after fighting for six years. 

"It means a lot keeping on with her memory and to be together with the ladies going through chemo and radiation," DeLosh said. 

DeLosh hopes his outfit gave people a reason to smile. 

