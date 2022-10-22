Making Strides walk in Sarasota gets ringing endorsement

Summerfield's Betsy Young walked into her doctor's office Oct. 21 and was surprised to find out it was her last in a series of breast cancer treatments.

She was able to ring the bell, signifying the end of her treatment.

Young celebrated with thousands of other breast cancer survivors, those going through treatments, and those who support them during the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk Oct. 22 at Nathan Benderson Park.

"I survived," Young said. "I'm so happy and so optimistic for the future. A year ago, I never thought I would be in this position. I thought I was going to die."

At last year's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk, Young was so sick, she couldn't finish the walk. This year, she couldn't wait to walk the entire route.

Lakewood Ranch's Bob DeLosh only gets dressed up in a funky outfit once per year, and that's for Making Strides. He was dressed from head to toe in pink including a large wig, shirt, bra, tutu and shoes.

DeLosh and his daughter, Abbey DeLosh, were walking in honor of DeLosh's wife, Joanie DeLosh. She died from breast cancer seven years ago after fighting for six years.

"It means a lot keeping on with her memory and to be together with the ladies going through chemo and radiation," DeLosh said.

DeLosh hopes his outfit gave people a reason to smile.