Making Strides Against Breast Cancer kicks off fundraising season with pink party

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer launched its fundraising season with a flurry of pink Aug. 29 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Hundreds of guests gathered for the festivities, which marked the start of fundraising season and celebrated upcoming breast cancer awareness events.

"We have a goal of $400,000 (this season) and we're going to blow that right out of the water," said Community Development Manager Bethany Lynch.

Emcee Maverick Johnson welcomed guests before survivor Emily Rhoads told her story to the gathered crowd.

The evening also included the reveal of men taking part in the Real Men Wear Pink of Sarasota Manatee fundraising initiative, which tasks 35 men to raise $2,500 each. The Real Men Wear Pink Fashion Show will take place Sept. 21 at The Mall at University Town Center.