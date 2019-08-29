 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Bethany Lynch and Chairwoman Lisa Quinn

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer kicks off fundraising season with pink party

Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 |

Bethany Lynch and Chairwoman Lisa Quinn

Buy this Photo
Jeanne Ziegler, Joyce English, Jackie Hepler, Evelyn Terry, Sandy Whitton, Debra Foxall and Cynthia Stepp

Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 |

Jeanne Ziegler, Joyce English, Jackie Hepler, Evelyn Terry, Sandy Whitton, Debra Foxall and Cynthia Stepp

Buy this Photo
Emcee Maverick Johnson and speaker Emily Rhoads

Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 |

Emcee Maverick Johnson and speaker Emily Rhoads

Buy this Photo
Jennifer Patitucci and John Rudd

Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 |

Jennifer Patitucci and John Rudd

Buy this Photo
Cheryl James, Irene Herman and Valerie Cooper

Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 |

Cheryl James, Irene Herman and Valerie Cooper

Buy this Photo
Big Ray Gardner and Tamara Venditti

Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 |

Big Ray Gardner and Tamara Venditti

Buy this Photo
Real Men Wear Pink candidate Dominic DiMayo with Rita DiMayo

Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 |

Real Men Wear Pink candidate Dominic DiMayo with Rita DiMayo

Buy this Photo
Judy Lavalliere and Cathy Palmer

Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 |

Judy Lavalliere and Cathy Palmer

Buy this Photo
Julie and Stanley Ross

Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 |

Julie and Stanley Ross

Buy this Photo
Jenna and Heather Berquist with Kaley Jackson

Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 |

Jenna and Heather Berquist with Kaley Jackson

Buy this Photo
Kelli Calpe, Eric Gross, survivor Michelle Olivo and Ariana Olivo

Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 |

Kelli Calpe, Eric Gross, survivor Michelle Olivo and Ariana Olivo

Buy this Photo
Kelli Nold, Therese Masseo and Kim Peenns

Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 |

Kelli Nold, Therese Masseo and Kim Peenns

Buy this Photo
Austin Payne and Allison Nold

Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 |

Austin Payne and Allison Nold

Buy this Photo
The Hawaiian Shirts played breezy tunes in the lobby.

Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 |

The Hawaiian Shirts played breezy tunes in the lobby.

Buy this Photo
Katherine Pike and Tamara Venditti

Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 |

Katherine Pike and Tamara Venditti

Buy this Photo
Each table featured a pink gift bag,

Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 |

Each table featured a pink gift bag,

Buy this Photo
Real Men Wear Pink Co-Chairwoman Joy McLean with participants Chip White and Byron Diamond

Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 |

Real Men Wear Pink Co-Chairwoman Joy McLean with participants Chip White and Byron Diamond

Buy this Photo
Kassandra Burdwood, Lindsay Roth and Norma Peirce

Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 |

Kassandra Burdwood, Lindsay Roth and Norma Peirce

Buy this Photo
Adam and Tanya Zucco

Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 |

Adam and Tanya Zucco

Buy this Photo
Bethany and Brandon Kulpeska

Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 |

Bethany and Brandon Kulpeska

Buy this Photo
Robin Ruhnke and Lynda McCloud

Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 |

Robin Ruhnke and Lynda McCloud

Buy this Photo
Tanya Singsime and speaker Emily Rhoads

Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 |

Tanya Singsime and speaker Emily Rhoads

Buy this Photo
The Real Men Wear Pink candidates

Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 |

The Real Men Wear Pink candidates

Buy this Photo
Share
The kickoff reception also revealed candidates in the Real Men Wear Pink fundraising initiative.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer launched its fundraising season with a flurry of pink Aug. 29 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota. 

Hundreds of guests gathered for the festivities, which marked the start of fundraising season and celebrated upcoming breast cancer awareness events. 

"We have a goal of $400,000 (this season) and we're going to blow that right out of the water," said Community Development Manager Bethany Lynch. 

Emcee Maverick Johnson welcomed guests before survivor Emily Rhoads told her story to the gathered crowd. 

The evening also included the reveal of men taking part in the Real Men Wear Pink of Sarasota Manatee fundraising initiative, which tasks 35 men to raise $2,500 each. The Real Men Wear Pink Fashion Show will take place Sept. 21 at The Mall at University Town Center.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

Related Stories

Advertisement