Tammy Lloyd, Tamatha Jones and Anita Lambert

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer celebrates upcoming fundraising season

Barbara Dickson and Lucy Fox

Andrea Griffiths and Alison Clough

Katie Witt and Jane Griffiths

David Ellis and Lindsay Roth

Fadi and Jennifer Kayali with Mietra and Amir Harandi

Rashea and Brandon Johnson

Debbie Schroeder and Ida Blanck celebrated 20 months of surviving breast cancer.

Kathy King talks about her fundraising efforts through Making Strides.

Breast cancer survivors and their friends and family gathered on Aug. 23 at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Sarasota-Manatee's kick-off celebration.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

On Aug. 23, the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota Grand Ballroom was flooded in a sea of pink for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Sarasota-Manatee's kick-off reception. 

The reception drew more than 500 attendees, getting them excited for upcoming fundraising events including the Real Men Wear Pink Fashion Show set for Sept. 29 at The Mall at University Town Center and the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on Oct. 28 at Nathan Benderson Park. 

 

 

 

 

