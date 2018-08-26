Making Strides Against Breast Cancer celebrates upcoming fundraising season

On Aug. 23, the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota Grand Ballroom was flooded in a sea of pink for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Sarasota-Manatee's kick-off reception.

The reception drew more than 500 attendees, getting them excited for upcoming fundraising events including the Real Men Wear Pink Fashion Show set for Sept. 29 at The Mall at University Town Center and the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on Oct. 28 at Nathan Benderson Park.