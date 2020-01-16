Make A Wish welcomes home family from cruise

Michael's Wine Cellar was transformed into a pink oasis for Kinsley Peacock on Jan. 15. The 6-year-old –– a lover of the color pink, cookies and helping other children –– was the honored guest of the Make A Wish Cookie For Wishes luncheon.

The luncheon welcomed back Kinsley and her family from their weeklong Disney Cruise from Make A Wish, which took plavce over New Year's Eve. Kinsley, who was found to have retinoblastoma at 4 years old, was pronounced cancer free in March 2019.

Adam Peacock, Kinsley's dad, said that being able to spend time together as a family on the cruise without the worries of cancer brought pure joy to them after a particularly difficult year. Kinsley said she enjoyed meeting Micky Mouse in a private session and spending her sixth birthday on the ship.

"She'll always have fireworks for her birthday," Adam Peacock said. "No matter what."

Kinsley may have been the guest of honor at the luncheon, but the rest of the year she works to honor other children at Kinsley's Cookie Cart, a nonprofit for pediatric cancer patients and their families.

During chemotherapy, Kinsley's mom Kim Peakcock tried to find a way to keep her pre-school aged daughter engaged. Her solution was baking, which is one of Kinsley's favorite pastimes.

Each day they would bake Kinsley's signature sugar cookies with pink frosting and drop them off to their neighbors. Eventually the hobby turned into the nonprofit when Kinsley wanted to find a way to help other children with cancer.

In nine months, Kim Peacock said the nonprofit has raised $120,000, which has been used to donate blankets, children's retinal glasses, iPads and toys to children's hospitals.

To learn more about Kinsley or to donate to Kinsley's Cookie Cart, go to kinsleyscookiecart.org.