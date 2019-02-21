 Skip to main content
Nick, Jennifer, Grayson and Emma Tullio with (back) Regional Director Rebecca Blitz

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida dives into giving

Co-Chairwomen Terri Klauber, Kara Saunders and Renee Phinney

Co-Chairwomen Terri Klauber, Kara Saunders and Renee Phinney

Michael's On East radiated blue.

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida hosts the annual interactive luncheon every year.

Each plate setting featured a hand-drawn card set and an apron.

Tervis supplied keepsake tumblers for everyone.

Each guest had a gift bag placed on their seat.

The decor was under-the-sea-themed.

The co-chairwomen were presented with a bouquet from Tiger Lilly.

The signature cocktail featured rum, orange juice and pineapple.

The chance raffle gave one lucky winner a day at The Met spa.

Nick, Jennifer Tullio, Co-Chairwoman Terri Klauber, Grayson Tullio, Co-Chairwoman Renee Phinney, Emma Tullio and Regional Director Rebecca Blitz

Kaitlyn Perez and Poonam Maini

Elisabeth Waters and Cynthia McCague

Many items were available in the silent auction, including earrings from Julie Vos.

Rachel Benderson

Nikki Taylor and Sarah Massey

Co-Chairwoman Terri Klauber with Co-Host Michael Klauber

Tammy Karp, Inna Synder, Elena Williams and Marine Mason

Megan Greenberg, Sarah Massey, Nikki Taylor, Tatyana Stewart, Brigid Saah and Co-Chairwoman Kara Saunders

Heather Saba, Montana Taplinger, Kyla Weiner and Lauren Blomster

Tammy Karp and Donna Koffman

Poonam Maini, Melissa Howard and Shelly Glenn

The Co-Chairwomen Renee Phinney, Terri Klauber and Kara Saunders smile with their bouquets.

Regional Director Rebecca Blitz tells the audience about her passion for her job.

Michael's On East Executive Chef Jamil Piñeda and Co-Host Michael Klauber

The first course featured coconut scallops and prawns.

Michelle Senglaub cooks the first dish for her table.

Kaitlyn Perez stops cooking for a moment to smile for the camera.

Executive Chef Jamil Piñeda shows guests how to prepare their dishes.

Emma Tullio sprinkles herbs into the pan.

Nikki Sedacca and Montana Taplinger made a course together.

Linda and Andy Doan cook their dish.

The lunch consisted of three courses plus dessert.

Donna Koffman, Ariane Dart and Daria Spina

Cooking for Wishes: A Toast to the Sea was hosted Feb. 21 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Guests seas’d the day Feb. 21 for local Make-A-Wish Southern Florida children. 

The annual Cooking for Wishes luncheon was once again hosted at Michael's On East, but with an oceanic twist. The event theme was A Toast to the Sea, and it featured ever-flowing wine for toasting while attendees took turns cooking up seafood dishes for their tablemates. 

In the Southern Florida region, there are currently 62 children waiting for their wishes. Many of those wishes include going to Disney World or on a Disney cruise, visiting Australia or meeting an idol of theirs. Wish receiver Grayson Tullio and his family had a table at the event. Grayson was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy and his wish was to meet “Iron Man” Robert Downey Jr. 

 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

