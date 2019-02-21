Make-A-Wish Southern Florida dives into giving

Guests seas’d the day Feb. 21 for local Make-A-Wish Southern Florida children.

The annual Cooking for Wishes luncheon was once again hosted at Michael's On East, but with an oceanic twist. The event theme was A Toast to the Sea, and it featured ever-flowing wine for toasting while attendees took turns cooking up seafood dishes for their tablemates.

In the Southern Florida region, there are currently 62 children waiting for their wishes. Many of those wishes include going to Disney World or on a Disney cruise, visiting Australia or meeting an idol of theirs. Wish receiver Grayson Tullio and his family had a table at the event. Grayson was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy and his wish was to meet “Iron Man” Robert Downey Jr.