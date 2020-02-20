Make-A-Wish Southern Florida celebrates 10th Cooking for Wishes with circus celebration

Michael's On East became a veritable Big Top Feb. 20 to help Make-A-Wish Southern Florida children in need.

The 10th annual Cooking for Wishes interactive luncheon had a circus theme this year, with the MOE ballroom covered in streaks of color and flair to match the Circus Arts Conservatory performers entertaining guests outside. Attendees took turns cooking up dishes as part of a four-course meal and treating themselves to wine to grant wishes for children with critical illnesses. Each wish costs around $30,000 and last year's ocean-themed lunch raised enough to grant 30 wishes.