Make-A-Wish Southern Florida celebrates 10th Cooking for Wishes with circus celebration

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 |

Karen Bell, Sarah Catalano, Scotti Horowitz and Rikki Hettig-Rolfe Meaux

Co-Chairwomen Renee Phinney, Terri Klauber and Kara Saunders

Beth Knopik, Suzy Kalin and Krystel Beall

More than 200 guests attended the lunch.

Guests were met with circus decor upon their arrival.

Brent Greeno

Angela Massaro-Fain,

Each table had a lollipop arrangement.

Richard Weissman and Norm Wedderburn

Karen Von Lindonk, Mandi Arthur and Cate McLean

Mary Frances Bacher with Tom and Polly Moles and Julie DeCarlo

Rylee Grover

Sunny Moss, Jen Bright, Barb Lancer, Renee Preininger, Kathy Rosenberg, Amy Lyons, Gina Arias and Kiki Bowers

Michele Schlossberg, Rachel Benderson and Ashley Koshinski

Guests went in on the raffle drawing with a star necklace

Joanna Roberti and Melissa Howard

Jaclyn Brunckhorst, Clara Reynardus De Villanueva, Elizabeth Waters and Lisas Murphy

Wish family Adam, Kinsley and Kim Peacock

Donna Koffman and Poonam Maini

Jennifer Mitchell, Tonia and Silas Bichler and Dolly Jacobs

Jim Cocco with Linda Tom Doan

Shoko Frey, Karen Van Lindonk, Beth Green, Cate McLean, Mandi Arthur and Jill Edwards

Jessica Lange and Margaret Hixon

Pedro Reis

Sarah and Tammy Karp

Joseph Bauer, Jennifer Mitchell, Pedro Reis and Graci McGillicuddy

Alyssa and Avalynn Luciano with Karen and McKinley Moore

Jim and Kathy Moran

Jessica Farrelly and Anthony Manganeillo

Dolly Jacobs and Veronica Brady

Brent Greeno with Michelle Sengalub and Kelly Abercrombie

Executive Chef Jamil Pineda and Phil Mancini

Kiki Bowers and Barb Lancer

Alan Gravely and Stan Writesel

Nikki Taylor and Kara Sanders

Cooking for Wishes: A Circus Spectacular was hosted Feb. 21 at Michael's On East.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Michael's On East became a veritable Big Top Feb. 20 to help Make-A-Wish Southern Florida children in need. 

The 10th annual Cooking for Wishes interactive luncheon had a circus theme this year, with the MOE ballroom covered in streaks of color and flair to match the Circus Arts Conservatory performers entertaining guests outside. Attendees took turns cooking up dishes as part of a four-course meal and treating themselves to wine to grant wishes for children with critical illnesses. Each wish costs around $30,000 and last year's ocean-themed lunch raised enough to grant 30 wishes.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

