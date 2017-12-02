Make-A-Wish makes holiday dreams come true at annual fundraiser

Santa left his winter wonderland Dec. 2 to make a special trip to Michael’s On East.

The ballroom was decked out in festive green and red for Christmas in Candyland, the annual holiday-themed fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Southern Florida — Suncoast Region. Eventgoers and their little ones enjoyed sweet seasonal treats, posed in the photobooth, wrote letters to Santa, decorated sugar cookies, made ornaments and even posed with Mr. Claus himself.