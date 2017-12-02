 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwoman Katrina Otchet, Make-A-Wish Southern Florida Regional Director Rebecca Blitz and Co-Chairwoman Jackie Elmore

Make-A-Wish makes holiday dreams come true at annual fundraiser

Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017 |

Co-Chairwoman Katrina Otchet, Make-A-Wish Southern Florida Regional Director Rebecca Blitz and Co-Chairwoman Jackie Elmore

The Christmas in Candyland committee included several returning members from past years.

The Christmas in Candyland committee included several returning members from past years.

Land and Livia Reuter

Land and Livia Reuter

Stella McCoy

Stella McCoy

Stella and Porter McCoy decorate Christmas cookies.

Stella and Porter McCoy decorate Christmas cookies.

Christopher Battick is all smiles as he gets his Spiderman balloon.

Christopher Battick is all smiles as he gets his Spiderman balloon.

Christopher Battick

Christopher Battick

Sadie and Lila Rowley and Ella Otchet pose in the photo booth.

Sadie and Lila Rowley and Ella Otchet pose in the photo booth.

Mike, Logan, Gianna and Marissa Lesselroth

Mike, Logan, Gianna and Marissa Lesselroth

Daphne Quintal gets her nails painted.

Daphne Quintal gets her nails painted.

Ella and Avery Hunt and Olivia and Emma Gambert pose in the blow-up snow globe.

Ella and Avery Hunt and Olivia and Emma Gambert pose in the blow-up snow globe.

Santa Claus meets Caleb Gay

Santa Claus meets Caleb Gay

Darth Vader hangs out with Caleb and Christian Gay

Darth Vader hangs out with Caleb and Christian Gay

Jake, Cole and Bleu Bielen enjoy the pop-a-balloon photo booth.

Jake, Cole and Bleu Bielen enjoy the pop-a-balloon photo booth.

Jake, Cole and Bleu Bielen enjoy the pop-a-balloon photo booth.

Jake, Cole and Bleu Bielen enjoy the pop-a-balloon photo booth.

Addison, Hadley, Bianca, Reese and Richard Lawrence

Addison, Hadley, Bianca, Reese and Richard Lawrence

Phoenix and Zeplin Shea with Teddy Seguso

Phoenix and Zeplin Shea with Teddy Seguso

Asher Wasserman gets his face painted.

Asher Wasserman gets his face painted.

Charles and Kim Rowley

Charles and Kim Rowley

Braylon and Lindsay Westrick write letters to Santa.

Braylon and Lindsay Westrick write letters to Santa.

Braylon and Lindsay Westrick

Braylon and Lindsay Westrick

Jack Johnson, Maverick Smith, Levi Johnson and Cora Smith

Jack Johnson, Maverick Smith, Levi Johnson and Cora Smith

Tyler, Ella, Elizabeth and Abby Stephen

Tyler, Ella, Elizabeth and Abby Stephen

Garrett Huyck, Alex Guillet, Emilia Huyck, and Luc and Georges Guillet

Garrett Huyck, Alex Guillet, Emilia Huyck, and Luc and Georges Guillet

Bodie Marinucci builds a sailboat.

Bodie Marinucci builds a sailboat.

Charlie Marinucci listens to instructions on how to build a birdhouse.

Charlie Marinucci listens to instructions on how to build a birdhouse.

Hadley Lawrence shows off her shirt, which perfectly fit the theme of Christmas in Candyland.

Hadley Lawrence shows off her shirt, which perfectly fit the theme of Christmas in Candyland.

Christmas in Candyland got guests in the yuletide spirit on Dec. 2 at Michael’s On East.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

Santa left his winter wonderland Dec. 2 to make a special trip to Michael’s On East.

The ballroom was decked out in festive green and red for Christmas in Candyland, the annual holiday-themed fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Southern Florida — Suncoast Region. Eventgoers and their little ones enjoyed sweet seasonal treats, posed in the photobooth, wrote letters to Santa, decorated sugar cookies, made ornaments and even posed with Mr. Claus himself.

