Asolo Repertory Theatre shares new season with donors

Asolo Repertory Theatre's top donors were entertained at the home of Ron and Rita Greenbaum March 25 for the announcement of next season's lineup.

At the Major Donor Season Announcement Party, guests enjoyed a buffet and drinks in the back of the Greenbaum's home, which has its own private beach. The Greenbaum's have been hosting this party at their home since 1984.

Next season's plays were announced by Asolo Rep Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards. There are three musicals and five plays planned for the 2019-2020 season:

"The Sound of Music"

“Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express”

“The Lifespan of a Fact”

“Into the Breeches!”

“The Great Leap”

“Knoxville"

“Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure”

“Snow White”