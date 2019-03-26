 Skip to main content
Hosts Ron and Rita Greenbaum

Asolo Repertory Theatre shares new season with donors

Hosts Ron and Rita Greenbaum

Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards and Orlando Sanchez

Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards and Orlando Sanchez

The Greenbaum's have hosted this party since 1984.

The Greenbaum's have hosted this party since 1984.

The decor was coastal.

The decor was coastal.

Susan and Pavel Hillel

Susan and Pavel Hillel

Randell Johnson, Charlie Huisking and Bobby Jensen

Randell Johnson, Charlie Huisking and Bobby Jensen

Dinner was served buffet style.

Dinner was served buffet style.

Maurie Richards, Matt DeCaro and Jack Kesler

Maurie Richards, Matt DeCaro and Jack Kesler

Matt Moldovan and Molly Maginn

Matt Moldovan and Molly Maginn

John Rinell played music throughout the evening.

John Rinell played music throughout the evening.

Graham Morris, Tricia Mire and Heather Heid

Graham Morris, Tricia Mire and Heather Heid

Margaret Wise, Carolyn Michel and Deb Kabinoff

Margaret Wise, Carolyn Michel and Deb Kabinoff

Devon Muko, Nia Sciarretta and Lavina Jadhwani

Devon Muko, Nia Sciarretta and Lavina Jadhwani

Burger sliders were made fresh.

Burger sliders were made fresh.

Sean and Melanie Natarajan

Sean and Melanie Natarajan

Liz Zweifler, John Bennett and Olivia Osol

Liz Zweifler, John Bennett and Olivia Osol

Marian and Gloria Moss

Marian and Gloria Moss

Mort and Bunny Skirboll

Mort and Bunny Skirboll

Tom Charters and Larry Haspel

Tom Charters and Larry Haspel

James Jordan and Richard Ferrell

James Jordan and Richard Ferrell

Ron Greenbaum welcomes guests to his home.

Ron Greenbaum welcomes guests to his home.

Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards announced the season lineup.

Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards announced the season lineup.

The Major Donor Season Announcement Party was held March 25 at the Greenbaum's home.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Asolo Repertory Theatre's top donors were entertained at the home of Ron and Rita Greenbaum March 25 for the announcement of next season's lineup. 

At the Major Donor Season Announcement Party, guests enjoyed a buffet and drinks in the back of the Greenbaum's home, which has its own private beach. The Greenbaum's have been hosting this party at their home since 1984.

Next season's plays were announced by Asolo Rep Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards. There are three musicals and five plays planned for the 2019-2020 season:

"The Sound of Music"

“Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express”

“The Lifespan of a Fact”

“Into the Breeches!”

“The Great Leap”

“Knoxville"

“Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure”

“Snow White”

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

